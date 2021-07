The Daily Beast

Discovery+Time to buckle up: the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has a new spinoff series set against the backdrop of the Caribbean, and it’s anything but paradise.Ushering in a new set of on-the-rocks couples, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, premiering July 18 on Discovery+, whisks viewers away to Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica, and Barbados to gawk at four Americans who are trying to salvage relationships with their holiday flings.As it always goes, the couples wistfully recall how they were swept off t