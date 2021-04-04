5 Signs You’re About To Overpay on That House You Want

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
SondraP / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SondraP / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moving into a new home is one of the most thrilling experiences a person can have. Buying one, not so much. Even home sales that go quickly and easily are never truly quick and easy. First, there are the weeks or months of perusing, comparing, taking notes, checking out properties and going to open houses. Then there’s the joy of applying for loans, getting preapproved and having underwriters comb through your finances, income, taxes, debt and payment history. Then, of course, there’s the really fun part of shelling out cash for things like inspections and appraisals along the way.

Find Out: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

Ideally, your efforts pay off in the end when you turn a key in the lock of your perfect new home. No home, however, is perfect if you pay too much, which about 1 in 3 American homebuyers do, according to a Harvard University study. Here are the signs you need to recognize to avoid falling into an overpaying trap.

Last updated: Feb. 2, 2021

A confident young adult female real estate agent review contract terms and conditions with a home buyer.
A confident young adult female real estate agent review contract terms and conditions with a home buyer.

Your Agent Is Just OK

A home is the biggest purchase most Americans will ever make. Having a great agent that you trust to shepherd you through the process is the single best way to wind up in the right home at the right price. Homelight suggests doing the obvious things like scouring online reviews and asking friends, family and local homeowners for referrals. But also watch out for red flags, like an agent who pressures you to buy, and always seek out an agent who specializes in your area and your home type.

Read: 20 Key Signs That Your House Is Losing Value

A home for sale sign pointing directing people to a house for sale.
A home for sale sign pointing directing people to a house for sale.

It’s Been Collecting Dust on the Market

Generally, a real estate listing is considered “stale” if it stays on the market for more than 90 days. There are many reasons that a home can linger without attracting buyers. In some cases, it can simply be a bad economy or a cold market. Other times, listings go stale because there are major problems with the home. In other cases, it appears to potential buyers that something is wrong even if it’s not because the seller did a lousy job staging and showing the home. The No. 1 reason that homes stay on the market for months on end without getting any bites, however, is that they’re simply overpriced by a stubborn owner with unrealistic expectations.

Find Out: 32 Insider Tips for Buying and Selling a House

Confident male real estate agent gestures toward a beautiful view out the window of a new home.
Confident male real estate agent gestures toward a beautiful view out the window of a new home.

It’s Priced Much Higher Than Comparable Neighborhood Homes

It’s always better to own the cheapest house on a good block than the nicest house on a lousy block. Don’t look at the estimated value of homes similar to the one you’re considering. Instead, look at what real buyers actually paid for comparable homes in the area. When you buy a property that costs less than comparable homes — “comps” in real estate speak — you can get into a block you might otherwise have been priced out of. Soon enough, the bigger, swankier homes will appreciate, and when they do, your home’s property value will tick up right along with them.

Read: Top Home Improvements To Complete on a Budget in 2021

house for sale sign
house for sale sign

You Miss the Big Picture

It’s easy to develop tunnel vision on a property when you find the perfect home that checks all your boxes — but it’s a mistake to think that a home’s value is tied only to the home itself. If foreclosures dot the block or the neighbors don’t maintain their homes or yards, you might be buying into a neighborhood on a downward trend. Likewise if “for sale” signs linger for long periods of time, if the schools are underperforming, if the town’s population is in steep decline, if crime is on the rise, etc. suddenly, the perfect home doesn’t seem so perfect.

Find Out: Buying a Home in 2021? Here’s What You Need To Know

Female sales agent meeting with clients in front of a house for sale.
Female sales agent meeting with clients in front of a house for sale.

You’re Too Eager

Study after study shows that first-time homebuyers consistently overpay. Part of the reason is that they’re novices but part of the reason is also that their enthusiasm tends to outweigh their sense of caution. Maybe you’ve been looking for so long you just want to get it over with. Maybe you’re certain you’ve found the perfect home and you’re terrified someone else will snatch it up. Maybe you moved to a new town for a new job or your kid’s school and one or the other is about to start. Either way, when buyers allow their eagerness to trump their sense of prudence, the seller always wins.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Signs You’re About To Overpay on That House You Want

Recommended Stories

  • My Husband's a Spender and I'm a Saver. Here's How We Make It Work

    You don't need to have the exact same money philosophy as your spouse -- you just need to learn how to compromise.

  • Lowe's Is Giving Away Free Gardening Kits In April

    Looks like we just found our spring break plans! 🌿

  • 6 Things Every Homeowner Should Know About Property Taxes

    What is property tax? Property tax is one of the many responsibilities -- and expenses -- that come with owning a home. Counties, municipalities and school districts are just a few of the taxing...

  • Opinion: NCAA's shoddy treatment of women's game looks even sillier after entertaining tournament

    It would have seemed unfathomable three weeks ago, but the women’s game has emerged as the big winner from this year’s NCAA tournaments.

  • Martha Stewart Just Gave Classic Hummingbird Cake a New Twist

    It’s no secret that when it comes to cakes, Martha Stewart has a few tricks up her sleeve that put our best efforts to shame. Luckily, the chef is always generously sharing all of her very best tips and hacks to get even the most novice bakers preparing treats like a seasoned pro. (To start […]

  • Johnny Bananas talks 'Celebrity Sleepover,' future on 'The Challenge'

    Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio has new late-nite series “Celebrity Sleepover.” The reality star-turned-TV host also discusses his future on MTV’s flagship show “The Challenge.” (April 2)

  • Big Landlords Are Seeing Record Profits During the Pandemic

    If you're tempted to feel sorry for residential property owners who haven't been able to evict late-paying tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, don't shed any tears for them just yet. See: How...

  • After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms

    Struggling tour operator Air Transat is in talks with the federal government on aid but may not reach a deal by an April debt deadline, a source close to the situation said, putting pressure on Quebec to ride to the rescue of another troubled aerospace brand in the province. Air Canada dropped its merger plans with Transat on Friday, saying European regulators had signaled it was unlikely to pass antitrust concerns. Canada’s largest carrier first bid for Transat in 2019 and discounted its offer last year as the pandemic decimated the travel and tourism sector.

  • Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    One of the main reasons that it’s hard to be a successful investor is that there are so many temptations along the way that can distract you from your long-term investment plan. Lately, the...

  • The Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer has some extremely weird cameos in it

    After years of anticipation (from the kind of people for whom “LeBron James and Bugs Bunny are finally friends now!” is a highly anticipated event, leastways), the first trailer for Space Jam sequel A New Legacy has finally arrived. And, sure enough: This does appear to be a film in which an AI Don Cheadle forces James to play basketball with Yosemite Sam in order to save his son from a terrible fate of not wanting to play basketball with LeBron James.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”