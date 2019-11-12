5 Signs the Stock Market Has Reached a Tipping Point

Getty Images





An old investment saw goes like this: "Market tops are processes, bottoms are events." This means that in the stock market, it takes time for all the moving parts to top out and head lower. It's usually a gradual affair, unlike major bottom that are often marked with panic selling and sharp moves.

The market can easily shrug off events that could hurt it, such as a wide miss on economic growth or unusually weak housing statistics. However, when major issues start to accumulate, before we realize it, we've hit a tipping point where there are too many changes for the bull market to handle.

Let's be clear: We are not trying to pick a top or master market timing. But investors should take action when it becomes clear things have changed for the worse. And the sooner we recognize that change, the better.

Here are five signs investors should look for to gauge the likelihood of a stock market top. They're not set in set in stone - what was effective at one peak might not be effective for the next. However, evaluating these major areas still can provide clues as to the market's health and intentions.

Declining Corporate Fundamentals

The health of large and small businesses alike is intimately connected to the health of the stock market. Therefore, it is important for investors to pay attention to fundamentals such as revenues, earnings, debt loads and wages.

Currently, many people believe the stock market is overvalued, meaning that the price for a share of stock is very high compared to a certain fundamental metric. They might cite the S&P 500 Index's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.3, based on the past year's earnings. That is far higher than the historical mean P/E of 15.8, so there is indeed an argument that stock prices are a bit high.

The problem is that we cannot distill down "overvaluation" to a single number, such as this one. The market can justify higher valuations if growth is also higher.

What worries Yung-Yu Ma, Chief Investment Strategist at BMO Wealth Management, would be potential imbalances in the economy. We saw that with technology before the 2000 market top and financial instruments in 2007. The good news is that despite talk of "bubbles of everything," there are no major imbalances at this time.

Corporate, consumer and government debt are high, but Ma believes the ability to service that debt is more important. "Headline debt looks bad, but it is really not bad," he says. Ma looks at metrics such as cash flow to determine if the interest payments are safe. Right now, he thinks they are.

The continuing trade tiff with China is potentially problematic, with economists forecasting a slowing of U.S. growth this year and next. And interestingly, Ma sees falling, not rising, oil prices as an issue thanks to the importance the energy sector has in the economy. Consumers might like to see oil priced in the $40-per-barrel range (from its current $57), but oil-and-gas stocks would not.

Economic Weakness