5 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now To Get Into a Good Financial Rhythm

Laura Woods
·4 min read
Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com
Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com

Admittedly, your current money habits aren’t the best. Right now, you’re stuck in a pattern of spending too much and saving too little. You know it’s important to improve your financial health, but actually taking steps to do so feels pretty daunting.

COVID’s Financial Impact After 1 Year: See All Our Coverage

Don’t worry — you’re not alone with this sentiment. Getting started with financial goals is often the hardest part, because if you set your targets too high, it can be hard to see the finish line. When this happens, you might be inclined to give up if you feel like you won’t succeed anyway.

Therefore, starting small is the key to success, because developing new money habits — that actually stick — takes time. Instead of trying to become an overnight sensation, it’s much wiser to take the realistic route of making little changes that add up to something big.

Ready to start tackling your financial goals? Keep reading for tips that require minimal effort but produce lasting results.

Last updated: March 19, 2021

Businesswomen analyzing investment charts in meeting room
Businesswomen analyzing investment charts in meeting room

Track Your Spending

It’s hard to create healthy financial habits if you don’t actually know where your money is going. Take the first step toward improving your finances by tracking your spending habits.

There’s no shortage of budgeting apps, like Mint and PocketGuard, that can make this process beyond easy. After getting set up, you won’t actually need to do anything, besides monitoring your accounts to learn more about your spending habits.

This will likely offer a wake-up call that inspires you to cut back in areas you didn’t realize you were overspending — but one step at a time.

See: 22% of Americans Who Lost Their Jobs During the Pandemic Remain Unemployed, Survey Reveals

Young woman watching TV at night, at the apartment, Hamburg, Germany.
Young woman watching TV at night, at the apartment, Hamburg, Germany.

Make One Small Sacrifice Each Day

Chances are, you’re probably burning through more cash than necessary each day. However, going on a spending freeze won’t actually help you develop better financial habits.

Instead, challenge yourself to make one savvy money move each day. This doesn’t have to be something massive. For example, opting to watch a movie on a streaming service you already pay for instead of renting one absolutely counts.

This will help you move forward with better financial habits without feeling like you’re depriving yourself. At the end of each day, you can be proud of the sacrifice you made, and when you see how much you’re saving, you’ll likely be inspired to do more of it.

Find Out: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Close-up of female hand writing a grocery list on a vintage wooden table.
Close-up of female hand writing a grocery list on a vintage wooden table.

Stop Grocery Shopping Without a List

If you’re not a fan of list-making, you likely hit up the supermarket without a real plan in place as to what you’re going to buy. This might seem easier, but impulse shopping adds up fast. Simply throwing items that look good into your cart is a recipe for a giant grocery bill.

Making a list before shopping helps you stick to a budget. It also gives you the opportunity to look for coupons and sales that can help you save even more.

More: 40 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

The hand of a woman who is recording financial planning piggy bank for step up growing business to profit and saving with piggy bank, Saving money for future plan and retirement fund concept.
The hand of a woman who is recording financial planning piggy bank for step up growing business to profit and saving with piggy bank, Saving money for future plan and retirement fund concept.

Set a Daily Savings Goal

Whether it’s for an emergency fund, post-COVID-19 vacation or a down payment on a new home, you’ve probably set the bar high for the amount of money you want to save this year. In theory, this is great, but when just starting out, reaching that goal can feel impossible.

Build a habit of putting money aside by saving a small amount each day — even as little as $1. This will help you get used to saving money, and when you see it adding up, you’ll be inspired to start saving much more.

Read: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

woman using a credit card
woman using a credit card

Establish a Waiting Period for Online Purchases

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re probably doing a lot more online shopping these days. This is great when you truly need to buy something, but it also opens the door to more impulse shopping.

If you know this has become a problem, vow to keep items in your online cart for at least 24 hours before making a purchase. This will give you time to think about whether you actually need — or even really want — the items. Chances are, you won’t end up buying many of them, and the savings will add up fast.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now To Get Into a Good Financial Rhythm

Recommended Stories

  • Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast host sorry for liking flag tweets

    The BBC Breakfast presenter liked "offensive" tweets after an interview with a government minister.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Latino families hesitate to send their children back to in-person learning

    Sacramento City Schools are just weeks away from reopening, but many Latino families are thinking twice before sending their kids back. COVID-19 cases and deaths are highest among Latinos. See more in the video above.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into Universal Studios Japan

    In Osaka, Japan, you can now enter 'Super Nintendo World' through a giant green pipe, a real-world version of Mario's Mushroom Kingdom.You'll be met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole, as if you've stepped into classic Mario games created by gaming legend Shigeru Miyamoto.Universal Studios Japan opened the $550 million dollar Mario attraction on Thursday.It's a super-powered leap by Nintendo to take its virtual worlds into the real one.Mario's grand opening was delayed several times last summer because of the global health crisis, but starting this week, visitors can meet him and his sidekick brother, Luigi.Ayumu Yamamoto is the park's Vice President of Marketing:"I hope that people can enjoy themselves when they become Mario. We created a world as perfect as the one in the game. I think people are surprised when a life-sized Bowser appears in front of you."Visitors can buy a $30 power-up band to gather coins and defeat bad guys, using tech similar to wands at the park's Harry Potter attraction.Put on an augmented reality headset and you can even rev up a real Mario Kart on the 'Koopa's challenge' ride.The area's opening is a reply to investors frustrated by Nintendo's reluctance to more aggressively commercialize a fan base that spans generations.While Nintendo's Switch console has proved a stay-at-home winner, the company focus on cyclical consoles, its foray into mobile gaming, has stalled.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of getting COVID-19, especially for Black people

    People of color were less likely to get COVID-19 if they had higher levels of vitamin D, a study found. For white people, it made no difference.

  • George W. Bush said the Capitol riot left him 'sick to my stomach' and called the Trump supporters responsible 'hostile forces'

    Former President George W. Bush gave a damning assessment of the Capitol rioters, but said he has hope for democracy, in a Texas Tribune interview.