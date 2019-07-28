5 Social Security Changes in 2020 That Could Affect Your Take-Home Income

Although Social Security currently sends benefit checks to more than 63 million people each month, the program is first and foremost designed to provide a financial foundation for our nation's retired workers. Nearly 45 million retired workers (70% of all beneficiaries) receive a benefit check monthly, with better than 3 out of 5 of these seniors counting on their payout to account for at least half of their income.

Given the relative importance of Social Security, it should come as little surprise that the second week of October holds special significance to these tens of millions of Americans. That's because the second week of October is when the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces changes to the program for the upcoming year that could directly impact what beneficiaries are paid on a monthly basis. Of course, these changes can impact nonretirees who aren't receiving a Social Security benefit as well.

Here are five Social Security changes for 2020 that could impact your monthly take-home income.

A senior man counting a fanned pile of cash. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. COLA may put more in beneficiaries' pockets

The most important figure in the October announcement from the Social Security Administration is the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). COLA is simply a means of the SSA quantifying how much inflation its beneficiaries dealt with in the current year, and how much benefits will rise in the upcoming year to account for this inflation.

Social Security's COLA is measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The average monthly CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the current year (July through September) is compared to the average monthly CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the previous year. If the average figure has risen from the previous year, then beneficiaries receive a "raise" that's commensurate with the percentage increase year over year, rounded to the nearest 0.1%.

Since we don't know what the reading for July through September will be, 2020's COLA remains undetermined at this point. However, most forecasts have called for a COLA of perhaps 1.7% to 1.8% next year, which would lead to an increase pay for the average retired worker of about $25 a month, based on the average payout of $1,471 a month, as of June 2019.

A visibly surprised senior tightly clutching his piggy bank as outstretched hands reach for it. More