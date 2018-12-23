5 Social Security Tips for 2018 -- and Beyond

If you don't know a lot about Social Security, you'd do well to start learning, because odds are, the program will be critical to your financial security in retirement. After all, a full third of the income of elderly Americans is made up of Social Security benefits.

If you don't make certain savvy moves, you could leave many thousands of dollars on the table, so here are five valuable tips to help you be smart about Social Security and get as much in benefits as you can.

Tip No. 1: Know your full retirement age

For starters, know your "full retirement age." No matter when you think you should retire or when you end up retiring, you have a full retirement age, which is the age at which you can start collecting your full Social Security benefits. Your full retirement age is somewhere between 65 and 67, depending on when you were born:

Birth Year Full Retirement Age 1943 to 1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Knowing your full retirement will help you make good Social Security decisions, as you'll soon see.

Tip No. 2: Know how much money you can expect

Next, it's good to have at least a rough idea of how much income you can expect to collect from Social Security, as it can help in your retirement planning. For context, know that the average monthly retirement benefit check was recently $1,420 -- or about $17,000 per year. But that's just an average. If you've long been an above-average earner, you'll collect more than that -- and vice versa. For 2018, the maximum benefit for those retiring at their full retirement age is $2,788 and the maximum for those who wait until age 70 is $3,698. For 2019, those numbers rise to $2,861 and $3,777, respectively.

Averages are limited in their helpfulness, though. So set up a my Social Security account with the Social Security Administration (SSA) in order to get a good estimate of how much income you can expect to receive from Social Security. Once you do, you'll be able to see the SSA's record of your earnings for your entire working life, as well as estimates of your future benefits. The account will also let you correct any errors and request a replacement Social Security card (if you meet certain criteria), among other things.

Setting up an account can also prevent identity theft and headaches, if you set up your account before a scammer does so for you, pretending to be you.

