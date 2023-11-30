5 spectacular Christmas light shows to see in the Myrtle Beach, SC area for 2023
Illuminate the night by visiting a Myrtle Beach-area Christmas light display.
These events can beat the sadness of the earlier sunsets during November and December. Many Grand Strand light shows are free, whether you’re a South Carolina resident or visiting the area.
Check out these holiday displays if you didn’t get tickets to Brookgreen Garden’s Night of a Thousand Candles or want some extra holiday cheer. Travel + Leisure named the popular Georgetown County display the best Christmas lights in South Carolina for 2023.
Add these five Myrtle Beach area light displays to your Christmas to-do list.
Winter Wonderland at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
Location: Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Hours: Nightly through New Year’s Day, 5-9 p.m.
Price: Free
If the white Christmas of your dreams includes white sandy beaches, check out the oceanfront Winter Wonderland at the Beach in downtown Myrtle Beach. Festive decorations line the boardwalk from the Skywheel to the Second Avenue Pier, with themes like Seas-sons Greetings and Candy Cane Lane.
GiGi Martin’s Christmas Light Display, Surfside Beach
Location: 1215 Cedar Drive N., Surfside Beach
Hours: Nightly, starting at 6 p.m.
Price: Free
The Gigi Martin Christmas Light Display has been a Surfside Beach tradition since 1982. The front yard is decked out with walk-through lights, complete with a unique radio station for musical accompaniment.
The Great Christmas Light Show, North Myrtle Beach
Location: 150 Citizens Circle, North Myrtle Beach
Hours: Nightly through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Day) from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $15-20 per vehicle (up to 15 passengers)
With over 2 million lights, the Great Christmas Light Show draws car loads of attendees to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Entrance is first-come, first-served, with longer lines on weekends and closer to Christmas. On select nights, visit Santa’s Village with a petting zoo and spend time with Santa.
Conway Celebration of Lights
Location: Ash Pond Road and Marina Drive, Conway
Hours: Thursday through Sunday through Christmas Eve, from 6-9 p.m.
Price: $2 per person
Keep your eyes out for local landmarks at the Conway Celebration of Lights. This mile-long drive-through show features Conway-themed lights, including a steamboat and trains, according to B.J. Thompkins with Conway Parks and Recreation.
MarshWalk’s Wonderland of Lights
Location: Murrells Inlet Marshwalk
Hours: Nightly through New Year’s Eve, starting at 5 p.m.
Price: Free
See lights twinkling off the estuary at the MarshWalk’s Wonderland of Lights. Visitors walk to the end of the pier to see a giant tree with dancing lights reflected off the water. Kids can meet Santa and jump in a bouncy house on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.