Over 500 companies are reporting this week including some of the hottest names on the Street.

But who has the best earnings charts?

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or almost every quarter, for years. Just a couple dozen companies manage to do it every quarter.

It takes a combination of good management, which communicates well with the analysts, and some good, old-fashioned, luck.

Will these 5 companies continue with their hot earnings streaks?

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. Canada Goose GOOS shares have fallen 11% year-to-date on fears about a global recession. Are they overblown on this luxury apparel retailer? It hasn’t missed since its 2017 IPO so it has a great streak going.

2. Cisco CSCO hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares hit new all-time highs earlier in the year but have since given back some of the gains. Has the stock peaked for 2019 or will it get a second wind?

3. NetApp NTAP has only missed twice since 2016. Shares are down 0.3% for the year but are off the recent lows. Is this a buying opportunity?

4. NVIDIA NVDA has only missed once since 2016. Shares have been trying to recover from that miss ever since. But they’re up off the lows now. Is the worst behind the shares?

5. Applied Materials AMAT hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. 2018 was a tough year but the shares have come roaring back and are up 68% year-to-date. Can it breakout to new highs on this report?

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research