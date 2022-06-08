5 St. Cloud Apollo High students cited for assault after altercation in school bathroom

St. Cloud Police have cited five teens with fifth-degree assault after an altercation Thursday in a bathroom at Apollo High School, according to a release from Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

The five teens, ranging in age from 14-16 years old, are accused of punching and kicking a 15-year-old boy multiple times. All of the teens involved were current students at Apollo, Oxton said.

The 15-year-old boy sustained injuries that did not require medical attention at the time of the investigation, Oxton said. St. Cloud School District 742 Administration is also taking administrative action with the students that have been cited in this case.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 5 students cited for assault after altercation at Apollo High school