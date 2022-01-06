5 St. Michael Schools On 1st COVID-19 Outbreak List Of 2022

ST. MICHAEL, MN — Five St. Michael schools were named Thursday on the Minnesota Department of Health’s first COVID-19 outbreak list of 2022.

Big Woods Elementary, Fieldstone Elementary, St. Michael Elementary, St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East and St. Michael-Albertville Senior High were included on the most recent list of school facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, as they were for much of December.

Thursday’s list also included Albertville Primary and St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West, two STMA schools in Albertville.

The COVID-19 data dashboard for the St. Michael-Albertville School District shows there have been 559 total coronavirus cases among the district's 6,851 students since Sept. 7, as of Tuesday.

The district has also reported 106 total coronavirus cases since Sept. 7 among 873 staff members.

The Minnesota Department of Health's most recent list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks included 21 Wright County schools, eight fewer than the previous week.

Thursday’s list included 653 schools throughout Minnesota, 189 fewer than last week.

This article originally appeared on the St. Michael Patch