5 All-Star Foods That Are High in Healthy Fats
These superfoods pack good-for-you fats your body needs to thrive.
These superfoods pack good-for-you fats your body needs to thrive.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
"I saw a normal basketball play basically turn into a nightmare," said the mother of a California player who suffered a concussion in the incident.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
Buffett is betting big on his favorite company. It might be time to follow suit.
Who is Paris Hilton's new husband, Carter Reum? Here's what to know about the venture capitalist and author—including his family history, height, and net worth.
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
The TikToker is raising eyebrows after sharing the big "culture shock" she faced after relocating to America.
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
The reality star welcomed her third child earlier this week.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is experiencing some drama away from the cameras.
Thomas Fischer, 54, and Glen de Vries, 49, were identified by police as those killed on Nov. 11 in an small airplane crash in Hampton Township.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will face off once again in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — at least, that is the strong implication in a sneak peak of the Lucasfilm production released on the streamer on Nov. 12. While the preview did not include any footage from the series, concept art appears to […]
The rapper also pledged to offer full refunds to everyone who attended the concert.
Find out how many millions he's earning now.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The USMNT will face Mexico in a pivotal qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday.