5-Star Hawaiian Resorts That Are Worth Every Penny

I don’t know anyone who isn’t ready for a vacation right now — or already left to go on it. If you haven’t taken off for your adventure yet, you might be ready to start planning one.

With the COVID-19 lockdowns coming to an end and a large percentage of Americans being vaccinated, you can start thinking about that luxury Hawaiian vacation you’ve always dreamed about.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Big Island in Hawaii is the home of one of the most amazing resorts I’ve ever had the privilege to go to — the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Its multimillion-dollar updated accommodations and amenities touch each part of the resort.

Not only is the location of the resort something most of us have only seen in the movies, it is hands down one of the best places I’ve ever stayed. From the beautiful newly remodeled rooms to the lavish pools and friendly staff — it’s fantastic.

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is rooted in Hawaiian culture and works to help guests connect to the island with its many unusual experiences. It even brought internationally renowned design firm BAMO onboard to insure an elegant and luxurious approach to the design.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The food options are varied and affordable, but also modern and chic. If you are a golfer, you simply cannot beat the professional Hualalai Golf Course (which Jack Nicklaus designed, no less).

Don’t miss the King’s Pond, where you can swim with 3,000 tropical fish. The marine biologists on hand will provide a curriculum you can study that is focused on the attributes of ocean preservation and on all marine life.

It is truly a life-changing experience — there is something for everyone here. This resort is the only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii. No question, this resort should be on everyone’s bucket list.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

If you want to stay in the same place as Princess Diana and President Barack Obama, then this is the vacation for you.

This resort in Honolulu is described as “immediately embracing,” and it’s true. The Kahala has staying power for the whole family, with wonderful finishes. There are luxury touches all around and you can choose full ocean views that oversee the scenic dolphin lagoon.

The Kahala is a vacationer’s paradise, with fantastic signature spa treatments and award-winning dining. It has a family plan so that you can spread out, yet still be close enough for family time. There is also a plan for guests 65 years and over.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

There is a private lagoon where you can sit on the white sand beach, learn to scuba or take an exercise class — all overlooking the ocean.

Not to be missed is what The Kahala calls its “Nature’s Treasure.” This feature is a natural ocean water lagoon that is home to a family of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins. Guests have the opportunity to come face-to-face with these beautiful, amazing animals. It is the definition of unforgettable.

With all of the people working from home right now, The Kahala also offers an extended stay, giving you the option of working remotely from the beach.

