SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.