5 steps to building a budget, getting your finances in order

Kelsey Davis, The Repository
·5 min read
Budgeting is an important tool for your finances. It can help you get out of debt and/or reach your savings goals.

But where do you start if you feel in over your head? Budgeting is easiest to do on a monthly basis.

1. Determine your income

According to Experian.com, the first thing you should do is determine your income.

This is easy if you work set hours with regular pay. Just check your direct deposit or paystub and take note of your take-home pay after taxes and retirement and insurance allocations. If you’re paid weekly, multiply the number by four, and if you’re paid bi-weekly, multiply the number by two. This gives you your monthly income.

If your income fluctuates, take the past three to six months of wages and average them out. If you’re self-employed, it’s a good idea to have a separate account to put money in for taxes, when they come due.

You always can add on extra income. For example, if you have high-yield savings accounts that pay you interest every month or cashback rewards from credit cards, you can add those to your budget as they come in.

2. Calculate your monthly expenses

After determining your income, you’ll want to do the same for your monthly expenses. Note your housing costs, food costs, utilities, car payments and maintenance, student loan payments and all other necessary and miscellaneous spending. If you’re unsure how to find this number, check your credit card and bank statements for the last three to six months and use the averages.

Remember to factor in annual and biannual expenses, which tend to be larger, including taxes, insurance, car registration and home maintenance. You can choose to pay these when they come up or lump them into your monthly budget, which keeps things more balanced monthly.

3. Set realistic goals

Once you know just how much money you’ve been spending and what you’ve been spending it on, you can start to make financial goals. Be realistic about how much you can allocate to debt, savings or investments, or all three.

4. Track your spending

Now that you have a plan in place, you have to actively track what you spend. Whether you pay with cash, check or card, you should be tracking every dime you spend in the same place. See if what you’re spending matches up with what you budgeted for. If not, adjust your budget or your spending so they match going forward.

5. Pick a budgeting plan

Now that you know what you’re doing, it can be helpful to have a tool or system to track everything. There are plenty of options including:

• Envelope System: This works best if you pay with cash only. You allocate a certain amount of money to a specific category and put it in a labeled envelope. Do this for all of your spending categories. If needed, you can move money from one envelope to another, but when your cash is gone, it’s gone. This system helps keep you aware of how much you have left and if your budget is where it needs to be.

• 50/30/20 Plan: This plan is simpler, in that instead of a bunch of categories, you allocate 50% of your take-home pay for necessities such as housing, car payments and utilities, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for financial goals, such as paying down debt or saving for something. You always can adjust the percentages if you need to.

• The Two-Account Plan: With this plan, you take your fixed monthly expenses divided by the number of paychecks you receive each month. Deposit that fixed-

expense amount into one bank account as soon as you get paid. The remainder of your paycheck goes into another bank account for discretionary spending. This works best for cash and debit card users because your balance will reflect how much you have left.

• Zero-Based Budgeting: This plan is all about giving every dollar a job. All of your income is given a place to go, whether that’s bills, discretionary spending, saving or investing. Your take-home pay should equal out to your spending with this plan.

After choosing a budgeting plan, it still can feel overwhelming to track everything and stick to your budget. Creating the budget is the easy part, sticking to it is much more difficult. Here are some tips to help you:

1. Be realistic

Setting realistic goals will make it easier to stick to them. This is especially important for when you’re just getting the hang of budgeting.

2. Plan ahead

Life always throws you curve balls. You should be prepared for these with some emergency savings. Add some money to your savings account to prepare for

unexpected expenses or expenses that only happen once or twice a year.

3. Use credit cards responsibly

You should pay off your credit card balance monthly so you’re not bogged down with interest. Track everything you spend on credit cards, if you choose to use them.

At the end of the day, budgeting has so many advantages. Knowing where your money is going and feeling in control of your finances is a freeing feeling. Not living paycheck to paycheck gives you the freedom to plan for your future and get a good amount of savings in place. Budgeting can help your credit score, your savings rates and your investments. It just takes a bit of practice.

