5 Stillwater Schools On 1st COVID-19 Outbreak List Of 2022

STILLWATER, MN — Five Stillwater schools were named Thursday on the Minnesota Department of Health’s first COVID-19 outbreak list of 2022.

Rutherford Elementary, Stonebridge Elementary, Stillwater Middle School, Stillwater Area High School and St. Croix Preparatory Academy were included on the most recent list of school facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, as they were for much of December.

Four of the five Stillwater schools on the list are in the Stillwater Area Public Schools district.

Three SAPS schools located outside Stillwater were also included on the most recent list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks:

Andersen Elementary (Bayport)

Lake Elmo Elementary (Lake Elmo)

Oak-Land Middle School (Lake Elmo)

The COVID-19 data dashboard for Stillwater Area Public Schools shows there have been 732 coronavirus cases among staff and students since the start of the 2021-22 academic year, as of Dec. 22.

Forty-one cases were reported from Dec. 17-22, the dashboard shows.



The Minnesota Department of Health's most recent list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks included 43 Washington County schools, three less than the previous week. Thursday’s list included 653 schools throughout Minnesota, 189 less than last week.

