5 Stock Picks for America's Everlasting Trade War

Getty Images





With a "Tariff Man" in office, investors have been buffeted by volatility and uncertainty. Where will President Donald Trump's tariffs land next? Sure, Mexico is off the list for now - but it's clear that Trump favors the use of tariffs for more than just trade imbalances, which means anywhere on the map (including countries we've reached agreements with) is fair game for future trade wars.

Which means it's important to consider stock picks not just based on the current tariff situation, but on the possibility that Europe, Mexico and other regions could become more problematic in the future.

Finding insulation from the tariff effect is trickier than it sounds. For instance, most publicly traded casual dining restaurants operate most of their restaurants in the U.S. Thus, catering to primarily American consumers insulates them, right? Unfortunately, no. A University of California at Davis study shows 43% of fruit and vegetables - everything from strawberries and watermelons to avocados and onions - come from Mexico.

Autos? More than 1,000 Chinese companies export parts to the U.S.; some U.S. firms already are switching their suppliers. Apparel? A lot of that textile work in China is going to, um, come out in the wash. Even utilities are tricky. Sure, their customers are almost entirely domestic. But many are converting to wind and solar power, and while those natural resources are American, many of the solar panels and wind turbines are not.

Tariffs have far more impact than just the products themselves, too. The U.S. has slid from the fifth-most popular destination for Chinese tourists to 10th, thus losing some share of the estimated $315 billion they spend overseas. When considering the trade war, the warnings were about industrial companies and semiconductor firms. Few were thinking about the lodging industry.

Here, then, are five stock picks with trade war safety in mind. They come from a handful of disparate industries that provide more insulation from current and future trade salvos than most.

SEE ALSO: The 19 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019

Adobe Systems





Market value: $140.6 billion

Dividend yield: N/A

Adobe (ADBE, $310.27) is a Wall Street darling. It's an expensive darling, to be sure - at a price-to-earnings ratio pushing 60, it's valued at roughly triple Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. But with a five-year return of 325%, ADBE has delivered the goods. And with analysts projecting annual profit growth of more than 23% over the next half-decade, it's poised to keep delivering.

Adobe provides software for creative professionals, consumers and enterprises. Its products are divided into three segments: Digital Media Solutions, Digital Marketing Solutions and Publishing. The company is best-known for its unique portfolio of software assets focused on its Creative Cloud, which allow both amateur and professionals to create and manage digital content. Most people will recognize tools such as Photoshop, InDesign and Dreamweaver. It also is well-positioned to benefit from the growing market for digital video content and advertising creation and management.

As a software company, tariffs won't affect Adobe from an input-cost perspective. And while the company does generate about 40% of its revenues from overseas, those revenues are spread out across numerous countries. Moreover, almost 90% of Adobe's revenues are subscription-based, meaning that even should some areas of its international base be temporarily tripped up by tense relations from a trade war, most of its sales should remain steady.

Also encouraging: Management typically beats conservative guidance for its quarterly and annual financial reports.

SEE ALSO: 25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own

Centene





Market value: $22.2 billion

Dividend yield: N/A

Last October, we discussed health insurance stocks and how they profit by managing the federal government's Medicare, Medicaid and other healthcare programs. This niche represents the perfect hedge against tariffs, as managing these programs is a service (requiring no imported materials), and a domestic service, at that.

The landscape has changed in that one of the health insurance stocks we recommended, Centene (CNC, $53.73), is acquiring another recommendation, WellCare Health Plans (WCG).