5 Stocks to Bet on New Analyst Coverage

There’s no denying that the lack of consistency in information creates inefficiencies that might result in misinterpretation of stocks. Initiation of coverage by analysts offers critical information on a stock which is of great value to investors.



Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) usually depicts increased investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something in the stock that has attracted analyst attention. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the radar definitely has some value which can be tapped into.



Obviously, stocks are not arbitrarily chosen to cover. New coverage on a stock usually reflects an encouraging future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investor focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it.



Needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.



How Does Analyst Coverage Influence Stock Price?



The price movement of a stock is generally a function of the recommendations on it from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement with a new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations – Buy and Strong Buy – generally lead to a significantly positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.



Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.



Screening Criteria



Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (This will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('Less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make the strategy foolproof.



Here are the other screening parameters:



Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).



Here are five of the 11 stocks that passed the screen:



Unisys Corporation UIS, a worldwide technology services and solutions company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Unisys have returned 57.1% in the past year compared with its industry’s 8.1% growth. Earnings are expected to grow 13.8% for 2019.



Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHBK, a holding company for Blue Hills Bank, has gained 22.9% in a year’s time against 9.4% decline of its industry. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s expected earnings growth rate for 2019 is 12.6%. Earnings estimates have risen 1.8% for the current quarter over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s earnings growth potential.



Gibraltar Industries Inc. ROCK, a leading manufacturer and distributor of building products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed its industry. Earnings are expected to grow 17.2% for 2019. Earnings estimates have increased 4.3% for the current year over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND, a gold streaming and royalty company, currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of Sandstorm have outperformed its industry. Earnings are expected to grow 78.6% for 2019. Earnings estimates have moved up 8.3% for the current year over the past 60 days.



Titan Machinery Inc. TITN, which owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Titan Machinery have outperformed its industry. Earnings are expected to grow 41.2% for fiscal 2020. Earnings estimates have increased 6.3% for the current year over the past 60 days.



