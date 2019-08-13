5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs

In light of the U.S. Trade Representative's comments regarding the removal of 10% tariffs on certain Chinese imports, stocks with good value and growth potential according to GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth and Value Screen include Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL), Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Dow soars as U.S. removes tariffs on select Chinese imports

On Tuesday, the USTR announced it will exclude certain products from the list of Chinese imports subject to a 10% tariff on Sept. 1 based on health, safety, national security and other factors. Additionally, the agency will postpone tariffs on products such as cell phones, laptop computers and certain types of footwear until Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at an intraday high of 26,426.97, up 529.26 points from Monday's close, on the news. Despite this, the Dow closed at 26,199.95, just 292.58 points from the previous close as investors kept watching the spread between the 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate and the two-year Treasury constant maturity rate: The spread on Monday declined to 0.07%, suggesting the two-year yield is close to overtaking the 10-year yield, a reliable recession indicator. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), a top holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), soared over 4%.

Peter Lynch Growth and Value Screen identifies good investing opportunities

GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth and Value Screen seeks companies that have a business predictability rank of at least two stars, a 10-year revenue growth rate of at least 6% and a trailing 12-month price-earnings ratio below 14. However, to account for Lynch's warning in investing in cyclical companies, the modified screen requires a business predictability rank of at least three stars and two additional criteria: a financial strength rank of at least 5.5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of at least 5.5 out of 10.

As of Tuesday, the Modified Peter Lynch Growth and Value Screen listed five stocks in the U.S. region.

Shoe Carnival

Evansville, Indiana-based Shoe Carnival manufactures and sells name-brand dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 6.1 out of 10: Even though Shoe Carnival's debt-to-equity ratio underperforms 62.43% of global competitors, the footwear retailer has robust interest coverage, a strong Piotroski F-score of 7 and a solid Altman Z-score of 3.72.

Gurus with large holdings of Shoe Carnival include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and 2019 GuruFocus Value Conference keynote speaker Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio).

Stamps.com

Stamps.com, an El Segundo, California-based company, provides internet-based mailing and shipping solutions to individuals, small businesses, home offices and large enterprises. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive signs, which include operating margins that have increased approximately 8.40% per year over the past five years and are outperforming 83% of global competitors.