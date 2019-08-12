5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and a wide margin of safety as of Monday.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)
The company has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 39% margin of safety at $203 per share.
The technology giant has a market cap of $919.34 billion and an enterprise value of $933.14 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 14.20%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has declined 2.33% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.34. The share price has been as high as $233.47 and as low as $142 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 13.83% below its 52-week high and 41.68% above its 52-week low.
With 5.42% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.
The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS)
The company has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 16.20% margin of safety at $138 per share.
The media and entertainment giant has a market cap of $247.04 billion and an enterprise value of $308.07 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 9.30% and its earnings per share have risen 17.20%.
The price has climbed 22.37% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 2.78. The price has been as high as $147.15 and as low as $100.35 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 6.41% below its 52-week high and 37.24% above its 52-week low.
With 0.24% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.20% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)
The company has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 8.09% margin of safety at $247.62 per share.
The company, which provides health insurance services, has a $234.66 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $260.33 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 14.50% and its earnings per share have risen 18.90%.
Shares have fallen 5% over the last 12 months; the stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 4.24. The price has been as high as $287.94 and as low as $208.07 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the share price was 14.26% below its 52-week high and 18.66% above its 52-week low.
With 1.05% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.66% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)
The company has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 25.08% margin of safety at $211.57 per share.
The home improvement retailer has a $232.79 billion market cap. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 11.4% and its earnings per share have risen 19.50%.
Shares have advanced 7.78% over the last 12 months; the stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 21.31. The price has been as high as $219.30 and as low as $158.09 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 3.19% below its 52-week high and 34.28% above its 52-week low.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.44%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.16%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)
The company has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 7.93% margin of safety at $41 per share.
The semiconductor manufactuer has a market cap of $209.10 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 10.80% and its earnings per share have increased 13.4%.
Shares have risen 2.12% over the last 12 months; the stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.79. The price has been as high as $45.64 and as low as $34.22 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 8.90% below its 52-week high and 21.52% above its 52-week low.
With 0.67% of outstanding shares, Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%, Simons' firm with 0.17% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
