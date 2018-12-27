5 Stocks With Impressive Relative Price Strength to Scoop Up

Want to try an out-of-the-box approach to earn handsome returns? Tap these stocks with explosive relative price strength.

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is important to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.

On such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.

However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio, since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures that you have a winning option on your hands.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 over a period of 1 to 3 months at the least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is important to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings results of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0

(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)

% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks – that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years – can get through.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000:A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.

VGM Score less than or equal to B:Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the seven stocks that made it through the screen:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch, headquartered in New Albany, OH, is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids in the United States and across Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The firm has a VGM Score of A and an excellent earnings surprise history. It has a 100% track of outperforming estimates over the last four quarters at an average rate of 88.6%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB: La-Z-Boy is a leading global producer, importer, and marketer of residential furniture. The FY 2019 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Monroe, MI-based company is $2.11, representing some 16.6% earnings per share growth over FY 2018. Next fiscal year’s average forecast is $2.30 pointing to another 9.3% growth. La-Z-Boy has a VGM Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. CROX: A designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Crocs has a VGM Score of B. Over 30 days, the Niwot, CO-based company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 increase 32.4% and 29.6%, to 45 cents and $1.05 per share, respectively.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE: Spirit Airlines is an ultra-low-cost carrier that provides travel opportunities principally to and from South Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America. Sporting a VGM Score of B, this Miramar, FL-headquartered company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years currently stands at 28.5%, comparing favorably with the industry's growth rate of 13.7%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT: Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that primarily invests in residential mortgage loans and mortgage related assets. The mortgage REIT has a VGM Score of A and an enviable earnings surprise history having surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters.