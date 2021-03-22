5 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

- By Tiziano Frateschi





According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 22, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.





Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) was trading around $19.12 per share as of March 22. The Peter Lynch fair value is $23.27, which suggests the stock is undervalued with an 18% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 103.18%.

The U.S. real estate investment trust has a market cap of $8.29 billion and an enterprise value of $12.80 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 17.35. The share price has been as high as $19.81 and as low as $7.45 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 3.48% below its 52-week high and 156.64% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was trading around $18.02 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $44.74, which suggests it is undervalued with a 60% margin of safety.

The grocery store operator has a market cap of $8.39 billion and an enterprise value of $21.03 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.79, which is higher than 88% of companies in the retail - defensive industry. The share price is 12.61% below its 52-week high and 39.58% above its 52-week low.

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.02% of outstanding shares.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) was trading around $22.65 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $93.50, which suggests it is undervalued with an 76% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 363.06%.

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and an enterprise value of $9.30 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.32 and is currently 8.34% below its 52-week high and 398.90% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Nexstar

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was trading around $156.24 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $437, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 64% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 188.77%.

The U.S. television station operator has a market cap of $6.78 billion and an enterprise value of $14.31 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.94, which is higher than 85% of companies in the media - diversified industry. The price is currently 4.51% below its 52-week high and 260.25% above its 52-week low.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.73% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

MasTec

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was trading around $92.36 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $109.75, which suggests it is undervalued with a 16% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 295.38%.

The infrastructure construction company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and an enterprise value of $7.93 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 21.04, which is lower than 65% of companies in the construction industry. The share price is currently 7.06% below its 52-week high and 310.31% above its 52-week low.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%, Royce with 0.21% and Bacon with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

