5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling (And 2 New Stakes)

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), oversaw a relatively quiet third quarter of buying and selling stocks. Berkshire made a new investment in the retail sector, pumped up its exposure to the oil patch and pared off a sliver of Apple (AAPL), among other moves.

We know what the greatest long-term investor of all time has been doing because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires all investment managers with more than $100 million in assets to file a Form 13F quarterly to disclose any changes in share ownership. These filings add an important level of transparency to the stock market and give Buffett-ologists a chance to get a bead on what he's thinking.

When Buffett starts a new stake in some company, or adds to an existing one, investors take that as a vote of confidence. On the other hand, if he pares his holdings in a stock, it can spark investors to rethink their own investments.

Here's the scorecard for what Berkshire Hathaway bought and sold during the three months ended Sept. 30, based on the most recent 13F that the company filed on Nov. 14. (And remember: Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks. Some smaller positions are believed to be handled by lieutenants Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.)

Occidental Petroleum

Action: New position

Shares held: 7,467,508

Value of Stake: $332,079,000

Warren Buffett hasn't shown much interest in energy stocks over the past few years. It probably had something to do with the great oil price crash of 2014. Crude prices have stabilized in recent years, however, and perhaps that's what lured the Oracle of Omaha back into the sector.

In late April 2019, Buffett invested $10 billion in integrated oil-and-gas play Occidental Petroleum (OXY, $37.76) to help finance its bid for exploration-and-production firm Anadarko Petroleum. In return, Berkshire received 100,000 preferred shares yielding 8%.

Occidental ended up offering $38 billion to scoop up Anadarko, beating a competing offer from Chevron (CVX) but making one of Buffett's fellow octogenarian billionaires quite upset. Carl Icahn, who owns a 5% stake in OXY, called the deal "hugely overpriced."

Icahn has been working to scuttle the deal, but that will be more difficult now that Buffett has further backed it by sinking more than $330 million into OXY common stock. The stake is tiny compared to other Buffett stocks, however, at just 0.15% of Berkshire Hathaway's total equity portfolio.

RH