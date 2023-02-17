5 Strategies for Managing Job Search Stress — It’s Easier Than It Seems

sturti / Getty Images

Looking for a job is nerve-racking at its best. In addition, the never-ending pandemic, dire world events and a bleak economic outlook have brought upon feelings of financial futility and personal despair for many when it comes to looking for work.

Whether you call it anxiety, fatigue, despair, burnout or depression, the stress that comes with looking for a new job can be debilitating. The pressure to find a “dream job” — or ruminating that one doesn’t exist — can be overwhelming, and the length and process involved looking for it can be downright disheartening.

There’s never a better time than a new year to talk about job searching and the stress that comes with it. Here are five solid strategies for dealing with the anxiety caused by looking for a job.

1. Create a Career Plan

Try to take action against negative thoughts by searching for positions and company cultures that are in line with your skills and personality. The end goal is to get a job, but instead of flooding the marketplace with a generic resume, now is a great time to narrow your focus and revisit your career goals to make sure you are on the right career path.

2. Be Organized

External chaos begets internal chaos. Take the time to fine tune your resume by making it clear, direct, and weeding out anything that doesn’t fit with your job goals or intent. If you find you aren’t getting as many callbacks for interviews, keep practicing answers to questions you may be asked so you’re better prepared when interview time comes. Doing your homework and staying organized will prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by the process.

3. Stay Positive

The average job search can last three to six months. It is easy to get discouraged if the process is taking longer than you expected. Time will feel ten times longer if you let it get to you. Try to stay positive during what might be a prolonged job hunt. Maintaining your perspective, planning for rejection, giving yourself pep talks and savoring good things by rewarding yourself along the way will help to keep you in the right frame of mind.

4. Take a Breather

Any career coach or self-care expert worth their salt preaches taking breaks from the daily grind. Spending too much time inside your own head can be a dangerous place, so be sure to do things that fill you with joy periodically. The time spent away from searching for work can be as important as the job search itself. Getting outside, eating and sleeping right, socializing and exercising during this demanding time will work wonders for your energy and attitude.

5. Ask For Help

Searching for a job can be an exhausting commitment. You shouldn’t have to do it alone. Talking to someone gives you essential emotional support and bolsters your hidden confidence. But it’s up to you to reach out. If you don’t have a strong support system available, think about looking to the growing career coaching industry for help. These pros can not only help with the nuts and bolts of resumes and interview processes, but can be a sounding board helping you cope with your doubts and ultimately guiding you toward what you want out of your job life.

Like most things in life, your job hunt is about progress, not perfection. If you can manage the anxieties that come with it, you’ll ultimately be a better work candidate and person for the effort.

