5 'Strong Buy' Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2020

Investors seeking out high growth for their portfolios will often turn to biotech stocks. The biotechnology industry, which has become densely populated as our understanding of living systems and organisms continues to expand, has earned a reputation on Wall Street for its explosive potential ... and high volatility.

In contrast to companies in other sectors, the gains and losses in even the best biotech stocks hinge less on earnings results, and more on a few key indicators such as trial-data readouts or verdicts from regulatory agencies. Product approvals unlock vital revenues, so a single positive update can function as a catalyst that propels shares to new highs.

Of course, there's a reason risk-averse investors shy away from these stocks: The opposite also holds true.

Wall Street pros rightly advise a cautious approach when evaluating the biotechnology industries. We find that monitoring the analyst community can be helpful on a couple fronts: For one, we can see where the pros are putting their faith. Also, analysts can provide much-needed insight into many stocks that get little media coverage, and whose progress can be difficult to gauge unless you're a medical expert.

We used TipRanks' Stock Screener tool to comb through hundreds of biotechnology stocks to identify promising picks - ones that have received enough lopsided support from analysts that they earn TipRanks' top Strong Buy consensus rating. Here, we have found five top biotech stocks with overwhelmingly bullish sentiment from the analyst community, and price-growth projections of between 28% and 82%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals





Market value: $23.3 billion

TipRanks consensus price target: $148.78 (41% upside potential)

TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN, $105.30) is one of several biotech stocks that specialize in rare diseases. ALXN has developed a comprehensive pipeline of therapies for ailments such as:

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) la life-threatening blood disease.

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), which causes blood clots to form in kidney blood vessels.

Perinatal/infantile- and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia (HPP), a genetic metabolic disease that can lead to skeletal abnormalities, muscle weakness and respiratory failure.

Alexion posted a roughly 800% rally between 2010 and 2015, but the biotech stock has come back down to earth in recent years. It was an underperformer in 2019, too, gaining just 11% versus the S&P 500's 29%. Nonetheless, several analysts believe that this year could be a better one for ALXN - indeed, some think it might be one of the best health-care stocks of 2020.

Investors have expressed concern following Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (APLS) recent release of late-stage trial data for its pegcetacoplan (APL-2) in patients with PNH. Not only did the therapy meet its primary endpoint, but it also produced a larger change in the hemoglobin level than ALXN's Soliris.

That said, the analyst community remains overwhelmingly bullish, at nine Buys versus two Holds over the past three months. That includes Wedbush's Laura Chico, who maintained an Outperform rating (equivalent of Buy) in a recent analyst report. Citing Alexion's latest 8-K filing, Chico notes that patient transition from Soliris to its newer drug, Ultomiris, is well on its way to meeting the target of 70%-plus of the PNH market by mid-year 2020. She also notes that pre-announced revenues appeared to beat the consensus expectation; more granular results will be released Jan. 30.

"Overall, we see multiple encouraging updates from ALXN in their upcoming presentation not only on the commercial front, but with several pipeline updates as well. We continue to hold a positive bias on ALXN shares," writes Chico, whose $149 price target suggests 42% upside over the next 12 months. Investors interested in learning more can check out an ALXN analysis on TipRanks.

Sarepta Therapeutics





Market value: $8.3 billion

TipRanks consensus price target: $203.00 (82% upside potential)

TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT, $111.62) has made a name for itself thanks to its novel approach to treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a debilitating condition marked by muscle weakness that typically affects boys.

More recently, the company has been using its expertise in genetic medicine to develop therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Pompe disease and other disorders related to the central nervous system.