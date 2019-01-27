5 "Strong Buy" Stock Picks for 2019 (That Crashed in 2018)

Getty Images





Which of 2018's losers are poised for big gains in 2019?

There's certainly no shortage of stocks to pick from. The major indices all suffered losses in 2018, with hundreds of their components (and several thousand more stocks on top of that) bleeding red ink by year's end.

But how do you sort the promising stocks that can rebound from stocks whose falls were justified (and continue declining more)? One way is to examine what the financial experts are saying. In this case, we used TipRanks' Top Analyst Stocks tool to pinpoint five stocks with a bullish "Strong Buy" analyst consensus rating. This is based on all the ratings a stock receives over the past three months.

Here are five "Strong Buy" stock picks for 2019, based on analysts' bullishness for the 12 to 18 months ahead. What makes them even more attractive is the relative discounts they're trading at following 2018's selloff.

FedEx

Market value: $45.8 billion

TipRanks consensus price target: $218.28 (24% upside potential)

TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Delivery giant FedEx (FDX, $175.36) didn't have the easiest 2018, with shares losing 35% over the course of the year. Much of that came in December, when the broader market sagged - but also as FedEx reduced its FY19 Express segment outlook on international macro conditions and ongoing integration challenges from TNT Express, the Netherlands-based courier service that FDX acquired in 2016.

As Stephens analyst Jack Atkins put it, these two issues "combined to wipe nearly four years of share price appreciation out over the last four months."

Encouragingly, however, 2019 has started promisingly; shares are up 9%. And Atkins, while acknowledging shareholder frustration, believes the FedEx story is far from broken. He is modeling for low-double-digit earnings growth in fiscal 2020, on the condition that economic growth stays positive. With a $240 price target, Atkins sees 37% upside potential ahead.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's Scott Schneeberger recently met up with management in the company's Memphis headquarters, and followed up that meeting by reiterating his "Buy" rating with a $200 price target.

"While it's clear FedEx needs to demonstrate operational/financial improvement in its Express segment, we view the stock's substantial sell-off as overdone," he wrote. "We expect overall margin expansion via midsingle-digit+ top-line growth, efficiencies, and TNT synergies longer term."

Nektar Therapeutics