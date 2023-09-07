5 student-athletes charged in sports wagering investigation accept plea deals

TechCrunch

OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."