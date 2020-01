Although it houses the biggest contemporary art collection from Africa, the Zeitz MOCAA in the heart of Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront is somewhat of an ode to the past: It was originally a 93-year-old grain silo complex. Heatherwick Studio was tasked with figuring out how to repurpose 116 massive concrete tubes, which were built in the shape of a honeycomb. “The technical challenge was to find a way to carve out spaces and galleries from the 10-story-high tubular honeycomb without completely destroying the authenticity of the original building,” Heatherwick told The Spaces magazine . Instead of redesigning the body of the museum, the firm simply installed floor-to-ceiling windows that followed the hexagonal patterns of a honeycomb found within beehives. It was an easy solution that elevated the space by letting in plenty of natural light.