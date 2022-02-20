🌱 5 Subway Stabbings In 24 Hours + Queens Homes For Sale

Hello again! Miranda here with today's edition of the Queens Daily.

Mostly sunny and milder. High: 50 Low: 39.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

On Friday morning, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul revealed a new plan to combat transit crime in New York City, scheduled to go into effect today. Within 24 hours of the announcement, at least five people were stabbed in the subway system. According to NBC New York, major crimes in transit have increased 65% this year, averaging one victim per four hours. (NBC New York) A longtime FDNY firefighter has been arrested after allegedly purchasing an assault weapon, ammo, and "ghost gun" parts, then bringing them into New York City. 49-year-old Aaron B. Martin of FDNY's elite Rescue 4 in Queens faces multiple charges, including felony possession of an assault weapon. The arrest was part of a multi-agency investigation involving both the Queens District Attorney's office and the New York State Police. (New York Post) If you're looking for a new home in Queens, Patch and Redfin have done the research for you. Check out the five latest properties to hit the market, including a 3 bed/2 bath in Little Neck for $459,000 and a 4 bed/4 bath for $1.5 million. (Queens Patch)

Today in Queens:

Presidents' Day - Garden is Open - Queens Botanical Garden (8:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Where does NYC stand on vaccinating children against COVID-19? (AMNY)

Calling all foodies: The 'Eat Something New in Queens' challenge begins on Mar. 1. Learn more about this free five-day event at the link. (Facebook)

After shutting down during the pandemic and once again for water damage from Hurricane Ida, the New York Hall of Science in Queens is officially reopening. (CBS New York)

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

2 Bdrm 1 Bath 66-10 Yellowstone Blvd. 4J Forest Hills, NY 11375 (Details)

