5 suspected car thieves in custody after South Seattle sweep

Police arrested multiple people suspected of stealing cars during a sweep in South Seattle on Oct. 28, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter.

Law enforcement started their patrol in the South end of the New Holly, Georgetown, and Rainier Valley neighborhoods where they say “the crime of possessing a stolen vehicle has been prevalent.”

Officers conducted record checks by running license plates and VINs of suspicious cars.

During the sweep, officers arrested five different suspects. Each of the suspects was found with a stolen car.

One of the cars they found had just been stolen earlier that same day.

Five people were arrested in total and two of them had additional charges filed.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for his outstanding felony warrant and a 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

Police also arrested a 29-year-old woman with an outstanding DOC warrant and a 22-year-old male for a DUI warrant.

All suspects were booked into King County Jail except the woman who will be booked once she is medically cleared.