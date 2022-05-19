5 suspected gang members arrested after police say they shot up Griffin home

Griffin police said they have arrested five suspected gang members after a home was shot up in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week.

Investigators said they believe the men may be tied to several other violent incidents in the area as well.

Officers released home surveillance video of a car driving by the home along North 5th Street earlier this week and you can hear several rounds being shot off and hitting the home around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police said one of the bullets came within inches of hitting a 78-year-old woman inside the home.

Officers said they spotted the suspected car involved in the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after investigators heard gunfire near Jefferson Street.

The officers then called for backup and started following the car. Once more units joined the pursuit, the lead officer then threw on his blue lights to try and pull the car over.

That’s when police said the car started speeding away, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the car approached the Spalding/Butts County line, police laid out stop sticks along State Route 16, ending the chase.

Investigators arrested the five people who were inside the car. They have been identified as Tyrone Gregory Gee, 21, of Flovilla, Jeston Morgan, 26 of Jackson, Deontrez Lemond Shivers, 19 of Jackson, Christopher Walker, 26 of Flovilla, who also had a previous arrest for murder, and Devin Brown, 20, of Atlanta.

The five have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, 21 counts of discharging a weapon on the property of another, and the driver of the car, Brown, was charged with numerous traffic charges as well.

Story continues

Officers said they found a loaded AK-47 magazine and two handguns inside the car.

“The investigation by the Griffin Police Department leads us to believe that these individuals are responsible for multiple incidents where gunfire has been directed at houses, vehicles, and perhaps individuals. Additionally, we believe they may also be responsible for incidents of this nature in Butts County as well,” Griffin police said in a news release.

Police said additional charges will be brought against the men, including Gang Act charges for each.

“While we do not believe that these individuals are solely responsible for our rash of shooting, we do believe that they have been significantly involved. We will continue our efforts as long as needed, and we will not reduce our pressure on those who are involved in criminal street gangs that victimize others in our hometown,” said Griffin police chief, Michael Yates.

RELATED NEWS: