5 suspects arrested and charged with murder in St. Marys

Five people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found Thursday in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island, the St. Marys Police Department said in a news release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that after numerous interviews throughout Thursday night and Friday morning, they got enough evidence to arrest and charge each of 5 suspects with murder.

Right now, they have not determined a motive, and are continuing to investigate what may have led up to the death of 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph.

After learning the name of the man who was found dead in the waters of an area known as Gilligan’s Island, Action News Jax did a background check on John Mamph, and went to his last known address in Kingsland; no one was home, and a neighbor told us that no one had been seen at that residence in months.

Action News Jax went to the Gilligan’s Island area and found what looked to be a homeless camp. The caution tape was also still up, blocking off much of the area.

Authorities say that Mamph was found in the water, near evidence that confirms he was murdered.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Richard Dial, says the victim and 5 suspects, ranging from age 25 to 55, were associates and not strangers.

“A motive is, of course, one of the goals of the investigation, I am not going to be specific about if that determination has been made, or what that motive could be at this point because it’s still an active investigation,” said Assistant Special Agent in charge, Richard Dial.

Dial says that the investigation is still very much in the early stages, and are asking anyone that has information that could assist, to communicate with them.

“We encourage them to contact the St. Mary’s police department or our local GBI office if they have any information relating to this death. We are still in the process of gathering information and following up on leads,” said Dial.

