5 suspects assault monk in Nashville Buddhist temple robbery

A monk was assaulted by five suspects during a robbery at a Buddhist temple in South Nashville, Tennessee.

Police are searching for one man and four women, including one seen carrying a toddler, who attacked a Buddhist monk at Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27.

When the monk opened the door after hearing a knock, the suspects allegedly barged in and knocked him to the ground. According to the monk, he was held down while at least two women rummaged through the temple for several minutes, stealing cash.

As the group was leaving, the monk tried to grab onto the satchel of one of the women to stop her. That was when the suspects “ganged up” on the monk until the woman broke free, according to police.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released surveillance footage of the five suspects fleeing the scene. They reportedly drove off in a silver Toyota van.

“They’ve always been very good neighbors, peaceful,” Charles Pickney, a resident in the area, told News 2. “It’s kind of like a little campground where people can come on Saturday night and kind of enjoy being with their friends from their temple and all, but never any problems.”

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the assault and robbery to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Featured Image via Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

