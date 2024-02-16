5 suspects in Times Square officer attack expected in court
The five are believed to be part of the group responsible for attacking two NYPD officers on January 27.
In the quest to replace traditional seafood with alternatives, Berlin-based Pacifico Biolabs believes it has a unique approach to making whole muscle structures using fermentation. While fermentation, the process of growing cells in bioreactors, is already used to make a number of alternative proteins, like cultivated meat, Zac Austin, co-founder and CEO, calls the process “a complete game-changer.” Prior to Pacifico Biolabs, Austin was at McKinsey in London as a strategy consultant.
A coalition of more than two dozen digital and democratic rights groups, NGOs and not-for-profits, including noyb and Wikimedia Europe, have written to the European Union's regulatory body for data protection urging it to reject a tactic that's been controversially seized upon by Meta in its latest bid to circumvent the bloc's privacy laws. If the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) fails to move against so-called "consent or pay" approaches to processing citizens' personal data it will create a fatal loophole in the bloc's flagship data protection regime that could gut people's privacy rights and reshape the web for the worse, the organizations warn.
Why parents are banding together — and why they're so concerned about social media.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
The singer-actress has a new album, musical movie and documentary all out this month. "I wanted to do something that had never been done before," she says.
More than 225,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens. Grab 'em for 50% off with Amazon Prime!
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.
Scout Motors broke ground on its new electric vehicle plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, on Thursday morning. It will be the home for Scout's all-electric, next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs.
The two founders of Knock, Sam Seely and Chris Bell, argue that while a lot of companies have solved the "last-mile delivery problem," there is more work to be done. While products like Twilio and SendGrid may offer developer-friendly APIs, the Knock founders believe that what is really needed is a more comprehensive solution that combines notification delivery with a comprehensive workflow engine and integrated observability tools. Preface Ventures, Worklife, Expa Ventures, CoFound Partners, and Tokyo Black also invested in these rounds, as well as angel investors like Vercel co-founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch and Behance co-founder Scott Belsky.
Researchers in South Korea injected grains of rice with cow muscle and fat cells to create something being called beef rice. This pink-colored substance could offer a cheaper and more sustainable protein source than standalone meat.
YouTube is introducing the ability for users to incorporate or "remix" a music video in their short-form videos, called Shorts, as the company continues to challenge TikTok. Given that YouTube has something that TikTok doesn't, which is a vast library of official music videos, it makes sense for the platform to leverage it to advance its short-form video ambitions. The move is especially significant as it comes a few weeks after Universal Music Group pulled its song catalog from TikTok, removing the ability for users to add music from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande in their videos.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
These women are done with dating. Here's what made them choose the single life — and why they "don't need a significant other to make myself happy."
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
X has allowed dozens of sanctioned individuals and groups to pay for its premium service, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).
The Republican case against President Joe Biden's economic record is focusing on the cumulative effects of inflation.