7 Sustainable Running Shoes For Some Eco-Friendly Exercise

Over the past couple of years, sustainability has woven itself into nearly every aspect of our lives. From making plastic-free swaps in our beauty routines to investing in reusable straws and sandwich bags, creating earth-friendly, sustainable habits no longer seems niche — it’s the new norm.

You may be in the market for upgrading your running shoes if you’re doing intense cardio workout videos from your living room, or you’re lucky enough to have a treadmill at home, so we’ve rounded up the best consciously-made sneakers that don’t sacrifice performance for eco-friendliness.

From innovative designs from dominant activewear brands like Adidas and Nike, to newcomers like Veja and Allbirds that were founded as sustainable alternatives to the traditional options, here are the best sustainable sneakers to shop now.

<h2>Saucony Jazz Court RFG</h2><br>This newly-launched, plastic-free sneaker is made from seven renewable eco-friendly materials: Cotton, jute, wool, rubber, wood, gardenia, and beet. It’s the sustainable evolution of the <a href="https://www.saucony.com/en/unisex-jazz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brand’s iconic Jazz silhouette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brand’s iconic Jazz silhouette</a>, which was <a href="https://www.saucony.com/UK/en_GB/jazz-originals-history-lpng/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first released in 1981" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first released in 1981</a>.<br><br><strong>Saucony</strong> Jazz Court RFG, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Fjazz-court-rfg%2F48766U.html%3Ficid%3Dsauc_jazzCourtFrgLP_intro_jazzCourtRfg_shopNow%26dwvar_48766U_color%3DS70562-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saucony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saucony</a>

<h3>HOKA Clifton 7</h3><br>In 2016 HOKA joined the United Nations Global Compact, which is one of the largest corporate sustainability initiatives. They’ve also established their own sustainability goals focusing on waste, water, materials & clean energy.<br><br><strong>HOKA One</strong> Clifton 7, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hokaoneone.com%2Fwomens-road%2Fclifton-7%2F192410930678.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOKA One" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HOKA One</a>

<h3>adidas 4D Run 1.0 Parley Shoes</h3><br>Ocean plastic has been transformed into a sleek running sneaker thanks to Adidas’ collab with <a href="https://www.parley.tv/#fortheoceans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parley for the Oceans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parley for the Oceans</a>, an environmental collective of creative leaders dedicated to raising awareness of ocean conservation efforts.<br><br><strong>Adidas</strong> 4D RUN 1.0 Parley Shoes, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2F4d-run-1.0-parley-shoes%2FFW1229.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas</a>

<h3>Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles</h3><br>If you can believe it, Allbirds’ Wool Dasher Mizzles are made with virtually none of the conventional materials you’d expect in a running shoe: Ethically-sourced <a href="https://www.discoverzq.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ZQ Merino wool" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ZQ Merino wool</a> forms the upper, and the laces are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester derived from a single plastic water bottle.<br><br><strong>Allbirds</strong> Wool Dasher Mizzles, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-dasher-mizzles-comet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allbirds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Allbirds</a>

<h3>Veja Condor Running Sneaker</h3><br>French sneaker brand Veja has been committed to making sustainable footwear since its inception, and its first-ever running shoe, the Condor, is made from recycled plastic and a consciously-sourced rubber sole.<br><br><strong>VEJA</strong> Condor Running Sneakers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fveja-condor-running-sneakers%2F%3Fcolor%3D065" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

<h3>Nike Air Max Bella TR 3<br></h3><a href="https://www.zappos.com/product/review/9186801" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a>According to the brand, all <a href="https://www.nike.com/sustainability" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Air soles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Air soles</a> designed since 2008 (which, as hard to believe it, is over a decade ago!) are made with a minimum of 50% recycled manufacturing waste, in addition to 100% renewable energy sources.<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Air Max Bella TR 3, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fnike-air-max-bella-tr-3-black-cyber-blackened-blue-sunset-pulse%2Fproduct%2F9315693%2Fcolor%2F893122" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zappos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zappos</a>

<h3>The Tread Runner</h3><br>Everlane’s Tread Runner sneaks are comprised of natural and recycled rubber that’s 94.2% free of virgin plastic. Plus, the brand's committed to completely offsetting its carbon footprint via a partnership with <a href="https://native.eco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NativeEnergy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NativeEnergy</a>.)<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Tread Runner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tread-runner-navy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

