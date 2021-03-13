These 5 Symptoms May Predict if You Become COVID Long Hauler, Study Suggests

Alek Korab
·4 min read

The symptoms of Long COVID, or PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection), can terrorize victims for months, possibly years. Now, a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine indicates that you may be able to predict whether you get it. “Experiencing more than five symptoms during the first week of illness was associated with long COVID,” say the researchers. Read on to discover the symptoms the researchers noted— and to stay safe, remember: You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says CDC.

1

You May Have Fatigue

Woman lying on her bed with her eyes closed.
Woman lying on her bed with her eyes closed.

Fatigue is the #1 most common symptom among long haulers. “There is no question that there are a considerable number of individuals who have a post-viral syndrome that really in many respects can incapacitate them for weeks and weeks following so-called recovery and clearing of the virus,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last year. “You can see people who’ve recovered who really do not get back to normal that they have things that are highly suggestive of myalgic encephalomyelitis and chronic fatigue syndrome. Brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty in concentrating so this is something we really need to seriously look at.” He says $1.15 billion has been devoted in funding to doing so.

2

You May Have a Headache

depressed Indian woman holding head in hands, sitting alone on couch at home
depressed Indian woman holding head in hands, sitting alone on couch at home

“A headache is one of the first signs of COVID-19 virus, but it’s now also being recognized as a symptom that lingers long after the illness is over. Dr. Valeriya Klats, a neurologist and headache specialist with the Hartford HealthCare (HHC) Ayer Institute Headache Center in Fairfield County, said the persistent headaches take several forms, but are typically bad enough that people present for medical care,” reports Hartford Healthcare. “We’re seeing a small subset of people who have prolonged headache symptom long after their acute illness is over,” she said. “This can either be episodic or an all-day, everyday headache. The way we describe this is the new ‘daily persistent headache.’ It’s very bothersome to patients.”

3

You May Have Shortness of Breath

Woman having breath difficulties in the living room - Image
Woman having breath difficulties in the living room - Image

“We know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, causing inflammation. This may leave survivors with persistent shortness of breath. Some people who recover from COVID-19 can experience a dry cough or pain when breathing after the illness. Those who had to be placed on a ventilator may have more severe symptoms,” reports Hackensack Meridian Health. “If you’ve had COVID-19 and you’re still having trouble breathing, talk to your doctor about a pulmonary evaluation for treatment and rehabilitation to help rebuild strength,” says Laurie Jacobs, M.D., chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.

4

You May Lose Your Sense of Smell

Portrait of young woman smelling a fresh and sweet nectarine
Portrait of young woman smelling a fresh and sweet nectarine

“Almost a year later, some still haven’t recovered these senses, and for a proportion of people who have, odours are now warped: unpleasant scents have taken the place of normally delightful ones,” reports Nature. “One review, published last June, compiled data from 8,438 people with COVID-19, and found that 41% had reported experiencing smell loss. In another study, published in August, a team led by researcher Shima T. Moein at the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences in Tehran, Iran, administered a smell-identification test to 100 people with COVID-19 in which the patients sniffed odours and identified them on a multiple-choice basis. Ninety-six per cent of the participants had some olfactory dysfunction, and 18% had total smell loss (otherwise known as anosmia).”

5

You May Have a Persistent Cough

“Jess Christian-Roth, 47, said she has had coronavirus symptoms ever since March, when she tested positive for the virus,” reports the Statesman Journal. “She could barely walk the distance from her bedroom to the kitchen and had hardly enough breath to hold a conversation….As she spoke, Christian-Roth paused to cough.” “Sorry, talking still kind of makes me winded,” she told the Journal. “Even all these months later.”

6

You May Have Any of These Symptoms

sore throat
sore throat

According to the researchers:

  • You May Have a Sore Throat

  • You May Have a Fever

  • You May Have Unusual Muscle Pains

  • You May Skip Meals

  • You May Have Chest Pain

  • You May Have Diarrhea

  • You May Have a Hoarse Voice

  • You May Have Abdominal Pain

  • You May Have Delirium

  • You May Have Any Combination of These Symptoms

“We found two main patterns of symptomatology,” say the researchers, “individuals reporting exclusively fatigue, headache and upper respiratory complaints (shortness of breath, sore throat, persistent cough and loss of smell) and those with additional multisystem complaints, including ongoing fever and gastroenterological symptoms.” If you experienced any of these, contact a medical professional, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

  • Which specialist you should see for gut and other GI issues

    Gastrointestinal discomfort can be due to a number of different issues, so it's important to see a doctor to help you determine the best treatment.

  • Jordan health minister steps down after deaths in virus ward

    Jordan’s health minister stepped down Saturday after at least seven patients in a hospital COVID-19 ward died due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, state media reported. Hours later, King Abdullah II arrived at the Salt government hospital to help calm angry families who had gathered outside. King Abdullah has ordered the hospital’s director also suspended, according to Al-Mamlaka TV, which added that all of the dead were coronavirus patients.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

    When Ann Camden learned last month that her 17-year-old daughter got exposed to the coronavirus at school and was being sent home, she packed her belongings, jumped in the car and made the two-hour drive to the coast to stay with her recently vaccinated parents. Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a top vaccination priority group got slowly bumped down the list as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its guidelines to favor the elderly, regardless of their physical condition, and workers in a wide range of job sectors. A report she wrote for the foundation last month listed Pennsylvania as the lone state making vaccines available to the medically vulnerable during its first phase of distribution.

  • CDC Says “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine

    Before it is your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you should educate yourself on what to expect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers thorough guidance surrounding the vaccination process, and have even outlined all of the things you should not do immediately following vaccination. Read on to learn about their don’ts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Don’t Plan on a Full Day of Activity After Everyone reacts differently to the vaccine, so you might want to put off plans for at least 24 hours. “Side effects can affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” they say. 2 Don’t Be Surprised by These Side Effects While the COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19 and is very safe, side effects are not uncommon. “You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects,” they say. It’s not uncommon to feel:Pain, redness or swelling on the arm where you got the shotTirednessHeadacheMuscle painChillsFeverNausea 3 Don’t Forget to Get Your Second Shot While the Johnson&Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine both need two shots in order to get the most protection. “You should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it,” they state. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 4 Don’t Forget It Takes Time to Build Up Immunity None of the vaccines offer instant immunity, the CDC reminds. “It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination,” they write. “People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.” 5 Don’t Forget to Follow the “Core Four” You should keep using all the tools available to protect yourself and others until you are fully vaccinated. “We are still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing your hands often. CDC will continue to update recommendations as we know more,” they remind. 6 Keep Yourself and Others Protected Follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • The US should stop contact tracing COVID-19. Invest in genetic sequencing instead.

    The US sequences only 5 of every 1,000 cases, and wastes time trying to track down people exposed to the sneaky virus that can be asymptomatic.

  • Dr. Fauci Says This COVID News Just Gave Him "Chills"

    A mass gathering in Florida could turn into a COVID-19 super-spreader event, warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, on Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show, Fauci said coverage of Daytona Bike Week—a Florida motorcycle rally where 300,000 attendees are expected—gave him "chills" because of its potentially dangerous public health implications. Read on, and to stay safe, remember: You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says CDC."It's really ill-advised," said Dr. Fauci"I understand people want to get out and enjoy themselves and get back to what would have been normal a couple of years ago, but we really just got to hang on a bit longer," said Fauci. "We're really going in the right direction." COVID cases have been declining nationwide, but health officials worry that rapidly spreading coronavirus variants could spark another surge of the disease.Last year, the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in North Dakota was linked to more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases. Fauci said "there's a big possibility that's exactly what would happen" in Daytona Beach. Viewing a news clip about the Daytona event "really just gave me chills just looking at it," he added.A mask mandate will be in place, but Daytona Beach officials said enforcing it will be up to local businesses, not police."It's really ill-advised to do something like that, because you know as a matter of fact that people are not uniformly going to keep their masks on when they finish with the rally," said Fauci. "They're going to go to bars. They're going to have fun, which is understandable. You can understand their wanting to do that, but they're likely going to be pulling back from some of the prudent public health measures. I just hope we don't have another surge in that area from that."The city considered canceling the event, but the Daytona Beach city council was "very meticulous in its decision to move forward," Janet Kersey, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, told the New York Times.Some businesses will be limited to 60 percent capacity, and CDC guidelines on mask use and physical distancing must be followed, she said.But a Daytona Beach police spokesperson told the Times that not many masks were being worn at the event, which started on March 5 and runs through Sunday. "If I saw five masks in the crowd, that would have been too much,” he said. “It looked about like any other year.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Still Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Here are which states have the longest life expectancies — and which have the shortest

    A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics ranked life expectancy in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Here's who is living the longest.

  • Microsoft hack: 3,000 UK email servers remain unsecured

    The UK's National Cyber Security Centre warns that more than 3,000 servers have not been secured.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • After saying its basketball season was over, Duke could still play in the NCAA tournament

    Just how long is a coronavirus quarantine?

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaires reportedly made more than $360 billion during the pandemic

    The leaders of Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon were among the US titans who accumulated the most wealth amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said he never felt threatened during the Capitol riot, but that he would have been concerned if it was Black Lives Matter protesters

    Johnson said the Capitol rioters "respect law enforcement" and "would never" break the law, but 315 have been arrested and 140 officers were injured.

  • Elon Musk has cast doubt on the safety of the second COVID-19 jab in a tweet to his millions of followers

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has downplayed the risk of the virus, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans, on multiple occasions.