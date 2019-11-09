5 takeaways from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's impeachment inquiry testimony

WASHINGTON – Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony was released to the public Friday by the House committees who are conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Vindman, a Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, was the first official interviewed in the inquiry who had listened to a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of a whistleblower complaint.

Vindman testified in October that he relayed concerns about that conversation and another to National Security Council attorneys that Trump and his European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, were inappropriately pushing Ukrainian leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Vindman was the subject of attacks from the president and allies questioning his allegiance to the United States because he was born in Ukraine.

At the beginning of his testimony, Vindman detailed his life as an immigrant, describing how his family fled the Soviet Union when he was 3 years old and landed in new York City. His father worked multiple jobs, while learning English at night, Vindman said, and “he stressed to us the importance of fully integrating into our adopted country.”

“For many years, life was difficult. In spite of our challenging beginnings, my family worked to build its own American Dream. I have a deep appreciated for American value and ideals and the power of freedom. I am a patriot.”

Here are the top takeaways from Vindman's testimony:

Vindman describes investigations as ‘prerequisite’ to get a meeting with Trump

Vindman, who is the White House’s top Ukraine expert, testified that “It was a demand for (Zelensky) to fulfill his — fulfill this particular prerequisite in order to get the meeting,” describing what Trump said on the July 25 call. “The demand was, in order to get the White House meeting, they had to deliver an investigation.”

On the phone call, Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Biden.

Vindman testified there was "no ambiguity" that this effort pushed by Trump and others was about what the Ukrainians needed to do to secure the desired meeting between the two leaders.

Vindman repeatedly testified that he did not think the push to investigate the Bidens or Burisma was in the best interest of the U.S-Ukraine relationship and policy.

“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Vindman said.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see where the gain would be for the president in investigating the son of a political opponent."

Vindland contradicts some of Sondland's testimony

Vindman and Fiona Hill, a National Security Council expert on Russia who was the first official to testify in the impeachment inquiry, often contradicted Sondland's testimony during their depositions.

Sondland told lawmakers that he pushed for Ukraine to investigate Burisma, the natural-gas company that appointed Hunter Biden to its board, but not because of the Bidens. He claimed that he wasn't aware of the Bidens relevancy to the company at the time, and even well after the July 25 call.

However, Vindman told lawmakers that Sondland, in a July 10 meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Washington, D.C., mentioned Biden outright.

Vindman testified, "The conversation unfolded with Sondland proceeding to kind of, you know, review what the deliverable would be in order to get the meeting, and he talked about the investigation into the Bidens, and, frankly, I can’t 100 percent recall because I didn’t take notes of it, but Burisma, that it seemed — I mean, there was no ambiguity, I guess, in my mind. He was calling for something, calling for an investigation that didn’t exist into the Bidens and Burisma"