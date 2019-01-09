5 Takeaways From Tim Cook's Interview With Jim Cramer

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off the new year with a dire letter about its financial performance in the fourth quarter, warning investors that it missed its revenue guidance during the all-important holiday quarter. The news sent shockwaves throughout the market, and the company has been on the defensive in the week since. CEO Tim Cook continues to express optimism around Apple's long-term business and sat down with CNBC's Jim Cramer this week to discuss the company's prospects.

Here's what investors need to know.

Services revenue was over $41 billion in 2018

Apple set a goal to double its services business relative to 2016 levels by 2020. That means the company will need to hit $50 billion in services revenue for that year. The Mac maker has been making steady progress marching toward that goal every quarter, and Cook disclosed that services revenue in calendar 2018 exceeded $41 billion.

That figure reflects the reclassification of revenue that Apple previously mentioned due to the adoption of new revenue recognition standards. Apple defers and amortizes the value of certain software services that are included in its products. This revenue was previously included in hardware segments but is now being shifted to the services segment. The change resulted in a $2.5 billion positive adjustment to services revenue in fiscal 2018.

However, CFO Luca Maestri had said the "reclassification was not contemplated in our previously stated goal of doubling our fiscal '16 services revenue by 2020, that goal remains unchanged and excludes the revenue that's now shifting from products to services over that time frame." Yet Cook is now touting the reclassified number.

iPhone XR flopping is "baloney"

The iPhone XR has been the source of much consternation among investors, following countless reports of weak demand and production cuts. When asked how Cook would respond to the idea that iPhone XR has flopped, he fired back:

I say baloney. I call baloney on that. Let me tell you how I view this. Here's the truth, what the facts are. Since we began shipping the iPhone XR, it has been the most popular iPhone every day, every single day, from when we started shipping, until now.

That echoes marketing exec Greg Joswiak, who in November similarly said that the iPhone XR has been the "most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available." Cook conceded that he wishes Apple was selling more of the device, and is "working on that."

India revenue was flat at $2 billion in 2018

The world's second-most-populous country has been a tough market for Apple to crack. The company has struggled with building out retail infrastructure due to complex local regulations, and high prices have limited Apple's addressable market. Its smartphone market share in India tends to hover around a measly 1%.

Cook said that revenue in India was approximately $2 billion last year, which was flat "after rapid, rapid growth" in prior years. The chief executive elaborated on Apple's challenges in India: