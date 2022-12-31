5 Tampa Bay court stories to watch in 2023

Of the thousands of cases that make their way through state and federal court each year, a handful tend to catch the public’s attention. Here are five stories with Tampa Bay connections that are set to play out in state and federal court in 2023.

A two-month trial in the Seminole Heights case

In the fall of 2017, a small Tampa neighborhood became the center of an intense manhunt that garnered international attention as police searched for the person they said was responsible for four separate fatal shootings.

Five years later, Howell Donaldson III is poised for what is expected to be the largest, longest local criminal trial in recent memory. After years of legal wrangling, a judge earlier this month scheduled Donaldson’s trial date to begin in August. The trial could last as long as two months.

Donaldson, 29, is accused of four counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. The four were each shot to death, apparently at random, as they walked at night or in the early morning in southeast Seminole Heights. A 51-day manhunt culminated in Donaldson’s arrest; police said it was his gun that was used in all four slayings.

Lawyers for the state and defense recently discussed with a judge the length of time that a trial will take. Jury selection alone could take a few weeks, as lawyers seek to assemble a panel of citizens who can remain impartial and commit to spending as long as 10 weeks hearing the case.

If Donaldson is convicted, the state will ask the jury to recommend a death sentence.

The ice cream man trial, Part 2

It took almost 10 years for Michael Keetley to go to trial. One mistrial and two more years later, he remains stuck in jail while lawyers and a judge prepare to try again.

Keetley, now 52, is accused of shooting several men, killing two, on Thanksgiving morning 2010 outside a Ruskin home. A former ice cream man who sold frozen treats in the neighborhoods of southeast Hillsborough County, Keetley was said to have been on a mission to find the people who had shot him during a robbery of his ice cream truck a few months earlier.

But the case against him is highly circumstantial. In his first trial, in February 2020, the jury was reported to have been deadlocked 10-2 in favor of finding him not guilty.

He may have gotten a second trial sooner, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed court cases statewide. A few months thereafter, Keetley’s primary attorney in his first trial, Lyann Goudie, became a Hillsborough circuit judge.

His new defense team, led by Tampa attorney Rick Escobar, has been working ever since to get up to speed on the case and conduct pretrial work.

Keetley’s second trial is scheduled to begin in late February.

Jan. 6 cases keep turning

Two years after an unprecedented attack on American democracy, Florida continues to top other states in the number of its residents — now close to 100 — accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They include roughly 30 people from west-central Florida. Though some have resolved their cases with plea deals, several others continue to contest the charges against them.

Trials loom in the cases of several local Jan. 6 defendants.

They include Audrey Southard-Rumsey, an acclaimed singer from Spring Hill, who is accused of attacking a police officer inside the Capitol building.

A March trial is set for a group from the Lakeland and Plant City area — Joshua Doolin, Joseph Hutchinson, Michael Perkins and Olivia Pollock — who are accused of attacking officers who struggled to control the crowd. A fifth person in the group, Jonathan Pollock, remains a fugitive.

Several other locals await sentencings after pleading guilty. They include Mitchell Gardner, of Seffner, who admitted to charges that he used pepper spray against police. His sentencing is set for February.

A trial in a Pinellas-Pasco family slaying

Prosecutors say Shelby Nealy killed his former wife, Jamie Ivancic, and buried her at their Port Richey home in January 2018. For months, the state says, he pretended she was alive, sending text messages and photos of their two young children to family members. After her family became suspicious, prosecutors say Nealy traveled to Tarpon Springs, where he killed her father, Richard Ivancic; her mother, Laura Ivancic; and her brother, Nicholas Ivancic.

Prosecutors expect to bring Nealy to trial in the family’s slayings in February. His attorneys previously indicated that he was willing to plead guilty to the murders if the state drops pursuit of a death sentence against him. But prosecutors declined such an offer. The case was previously dogged by questions of whether Nealy was mentally well enough to face trial.

Earlier this year, Nealy sought to have the Pasco County case dismissed, claiming that the killing of his former wife was done in self-defense. A judge rejected that argument.

A trial forgone in notorious case

Will Steven Lorenzo be on Florida’s death row a year from now? It’s where he seems to want to go.

Lorenzo, 63, who for almost two decades has been suspected in the slayings of two men at his Seminole Heights home, surprised legal observers this month when he declared he wants to plead guilty and be sentenced to death.

Lorenzo is already serving a 200-year federal prison sentence for convictions related to the drugging and sexual assaults of several men. In 2017, he was brought back to state court to face murder charges in the deaths of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz, who prosecutors say were sexually tortured before being killed.

As he approached a January trial date, Lorenzo told a judge he wanted to waive his rights to a jury or to present evidence that might weigh in favor of a life sentence. His penalty hearing is set to begin in February.