5 Tax Tips Experts Would Tell Their Younger Selves

Ah, hindsight. It’s true what they say: It really is 20/20. And when it comes to the sometimes-daunting task of filing their taxes, many an expert surely wishes they could go back in time and do a few things differently. Thankfully, you don’t have to make the same mistakes!

We teamed up with H&R Block so you can benefit from these tax pros’ hard-earned experience without ever lifting a calculator or taking an accounting course. Here, experts weigh in with the tax tips they wish they could tell their younger selves:

It’s likely that when you started your job, you filled out a W-4 form, indicating how many withholdings your employer should take out of your paycheck and then….you never thought about it again. But doing an annual withholding checkup is important to make sure your W-4 adequately accounts for your situation that year. (Maybe you got married or had a kid—those big life moments could all change your tax situation.)

“A lot of people, I’m shocked, they don’t even know what a W-4 is,” says Tom Flynn, a tax specialist at H&R Block in Pasadena, California. “If you don’t fill out your W-4 correctly, you’re not going to have the right taxes taken out.” If you have too much money taken out, you’re essentially giving the U.S. government an interest-free loan. If you have too little taken out, you’re going to owe big. So reviewing your withholdings each year is key for optimizing your financial life.

Sure, it’s not as fun as, say, dinner and a movie, but scheduling a short “date” with yourself each week to cull and declutter your tax documents will save you a lot of headaches come April 15. “I’ve actually been an entrepreneur my entire career, and I’ve learned the importance of every week setting aside a few minutes—10 minutes, 20 minutes, whatever it may be—just to make sure that I’m keeping track of my expenses, filing my receipts, and staying on top of things,” says Shannah Compton Game, a certified financial planner and millennial money strategist. “[That way], when it comes to tax time, it isn’t this giant rush and stressor to get everything pulled together.”

Without tax training, you’re never going to know all of the intricacies of the ever-changing tax code, not to mention all of the possible credits and deductions you could be taking to get the most out of your tax refund. And that’s totally okay—that’s why there are people here to help.

Working with a tax pro beginning in her 20s “was one of the smartest money decisions I made,” says Compton Game. “Not only did it take the workload and stress of tax time off me, but I was adding someone to my ‘money team’ who could help me think about my money through a different lens.” In short: You don’t have to go it alone during tax time if you don’t want to.

One of the easiest ways to maximize your tax refund is to minimize your taxable income. And the method Compton Game recommends is one that will not only set you up for success on tax day but also well into the future. “A lot of people freak out about contributing the max to their 401(k) retirement plans, but that does help lower your taxable income,” she explains. “It’s just like moving money from one pocket to another pocket, in essence. Sure, you don’t have that in your paycheck to spend, but it’s growing somewhere else for you. I would tell people to try and make that a priority and you would be surprised if you started in your 20s or even your 30s what you could grow your account to. Even with just a minimal contribution—let alone if you’re committed to the max.”