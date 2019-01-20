5 "Technical Analysis" Charts for Long-Term Investors

Boiler bands. Head and shoulders. Death cross. Cup and handle.

These are some of the terms associated with technical analysis. The idea behind this "investing" style is that pricing patterns repeat themselves, and decisions can be made by looking at a stock's price movement and trading volume.

I've never believed in technical analysis. My Motley Fool colleague Anand Chokkavelu pointed out years ago that the evidence against technical analysis is extremely strong. He highlighted a 2009 study by Massey University in New Zealand that tested more than 5,000 technical analysis strategies. The study showed that no strategy generated returns that aren't predicted by chance.

That data helped to confirm my suspicion that almost all technical analysis chart patterns are useless. However, that doesn't mean that all charts are useless.

Here are five charts that I use to find great businesses:

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Performance versus the S&P 500

I'm a firm believer that winners tend to keep on winning. One of the first things I look at when I'm researching a stock is how it has performed versus the market over time.

My primary yardstick is to compare a stock with the S&P 500 over the last five years, but I also check how the company has performed since its IPO. If it has walloped the market, then I get interested. If it has lost badly, then I usually write it off.

If you want to see what a wonderful long-term chart looks like, consider Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The payment processing giant has thrashed the index over the last five years. Conversely, MannKind, which is a struggling commercial-stage biopharma, has a five-year chart that is about as ugly as it gets.

SPY Chart More

SPY data by YCharts.

The numbers diverge even more when we start from Mastercard's IPO in 2006.