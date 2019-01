Invisible to Visible (I2V)

Automakers have been talking about vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and even vehicle-to-retailer (V2R) integration for some time, wherein cars use cameras, radar, and Wi-Fi to “talk” to each other, roads and parking meters, and that coffee joint you just passed, in order to allegedly make your life better and more efficient. Japanese automaker Nissan showed off its latest take on this, Invisible to Visible (I2V), in which your car uses feeds from the available “hive,” meaning everyone else’s car (and phone, glasses, and security devices) to build an experiential navigation display that allows you to see around corners and buildings, and perhaps even into shops, in order to make your world safer and more efficient.