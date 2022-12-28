5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus

Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning.

>> TRENDING: 94-year-old man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve; reward offered for info leading to arrest

The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS.

Columbus Police were then called to the 900 block of Bellows Avenue, located within Franklinton neighborhood, at around 12:45 a.m. after reports of gunfire and wounded teenagers, Columbus Police told WBNS.

According to the report, “several unknown shooters fired their weapons into the residence,” WBNS stated.

“One of the teens inside the home returned fire,” WBNS said.

>> TRENDING: One dead after being hit by pick-up truck in Mason

All of the teenage boys were checked into a hospital after suffering gunshot wounds from the incident.

“One of the victims was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center for treatment while the other four victims were self-transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” WBNS reported.

The five victims were in stable condition, Columbus Police affirmed.

>> TRENDING: 13 people killed on Ohio roads this Christmas holiday

Columbus Police detectives are in search of at least two suspects.

However, they do not have any descriptions of the shooters at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault detective at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).