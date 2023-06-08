5 teens accused of starting Remann Hall riot, including using shampoo to hurt staff, facing charges

Five teens are facing charges after being accused of starting a riot at Remann Hall in Tacoma on May 30.

Inmates streamed a video of it that went viral online. The whole thing caused around $35,000 in damage.

No one was hurt but it took officers over an hour to get the commotion under control.

Prosecutors say that two of the suspects are 17 years old and the other three are 16.

Charging docs show that the teens broke windows and tried to fight staff. One of the teens is even accused of pouring shampoo on the floor to cause the guards to slip and fall as they tried to stop them.

Four of the teens were arraigned on Wednesday in juvenile court. The fifth suspect, who is 16 years old, has been released from custody. Prosecutors filed a motion asking for a probation violation hearing after the teen’s father said he doesn’t know where he is.

The judge also ordered a competency evaluation for another one of the teens. The rest of the suspects pleaded not guilty and are due back in court on the 21st.







