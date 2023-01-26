5 teens arrested for early morning string of DeKalb County car break-ins

A total of 16 cars were broken into early Thursday morning by five teenagers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Dunwoody police officers arrived at an active car break-in in the parking lot of Peachford Hospital. Once police arrived, the teens ran away.

The teens were found climbing the fence behind a business and eventually arrested, according to police.

Brookhaven Police Department responded to assist Dunwoody police with these arrests.

One of the teens who ran away from the police was attacked by a police K-9 and eventually arrested. Police said this teen did not comply after he was ordered to stop.

He was taken to the hospital to get treated for his injuries before being taken to DeKalb County Jail.

The cars were broken into at the Sterling Apartments and Peachford Hospital.

Officers found two stolen firearms, along with multiple other items, among the teens.

The following teens are facing multiple felony charges:

Kenneth Laster – 17-year-old male

Teneldric Boykins – 17 year old male

Quavion Black – 17-year-old male

Marcus Carter – 17-year-old male

Unidentified 15-year-old male

Lester, Boykins, Black, and Carter were transported to DeKalb County Jail and the juvenile was transported to RYDC.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for the teens’ mugshots.

