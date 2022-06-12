5 teens arrested after police chase, shooting at Rock Hill apartment

Five teens were arrested in connection with a shooting near a Rock Hill apartment complex, police said Saturday.

Rock Hill Police charged the teens after responding to a call about a shooting shortly after 8 p.m., Friday atOak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue, the department said in a news release. An 18-year-old woman had been shot in the leg while driving in the area, police said. A passenger in her car moved to the driver’s seat to drive the woman to Piedmont Medical Center, according to the release.

Officers say they determined the woman had been shot by someone in a white Buick SUV, which they later found less than two miles from the apartment complex, on Wilson Street.

During an attempted stop, the SUV took off, according to police, and a gun was thrown from the car during a police chase.

The chase continued until the suspects fled the car at the intersection of Marshall and Eighth streets, police said.

Three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were arrested on weapon and assault charges. The two 17-year-olds, Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr., and Trayvion Jatarri Miller, were charged as adults, the release said. According to police, Miller was driving and was also charged with failure to stop.

Officers found four handguns in the car and collected the gun thrown during the chase, the release said.