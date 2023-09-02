5 teens charged after Ga. man tried to run them over for playing ‘Ding Dong Ditch’

After nearly being run over, five Georgia teenagers are facing charges for a game of Ding Dong Ditch.

Early Sunday, a group of teens knocked on the door of William Cole’s home in Tybee Island as part of a game called Ding Dong Ditch, but Cole didn’t take this lightly, according to police.

They say Cole got in his car and followed the group of teens. After trying to run them over, he got out of the car and began chasing them.

When he caught one of the teens, police say he choked him until someone intervened.

Investigators now say the group of five teenagers are being charged with criminal trespass.

Cole was arrested and faces two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of child cruelty.

The Chatham County Juvenile Court will handle the teens’ cases.

