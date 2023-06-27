5 teens dead after car found submerged in Fort Myers, Florida; 4 had just ended work shift

FORT MYERS, Fla. − Five teens were killed Sunday in a crash after their shift at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Florida ended.

Fort Myers police confirmed Monday morning that five teens were found in a car submerged in a retention pond near Topgolf have died. The Fort Myers Texas Roadhouse location confirmed that four employees died and plan to have a memorial in the coming days. A note on the door indicated the steakhouse was closed Monday.

A fifth person, as of yet not publicly identified, was also in the car.

According to Kristen Capuzzi, department spokeswoman, sometime overnight between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and early Monday, a car crashed into a retention pond and was submerged.

The Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office recovered a small black Kia sedan, shown on Monday, June 26, 2023. Five bodies were found in the vehicle, which was submerged in a retention pond near Topgolf.

She said the teens, all 18 or 19 years old, apparently lost control of a small, black Kia sedan near Topgolf and Interstate 75.

"It took a long time to get it out," Capuzzi said of the car Tuesday afternoon. The five were declared dead at the scene.

A Texas Roadhouse Snapchat post identified the co-workers as Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman and Jackson Eyre. It did not list the fifth person.

People have started leaving flowers at the site of a crash along Topgolf Way in Fort Myers after five people, at least four of them workers at nearby Texas Roadhouse, crashed late Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Photos of four Fort Myers Texas Roadhouse employees who drowned in a nearby retention pond are on display at the steakhouse on Monday, June 26, 2023. A company post identified them as Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Breanna Coleman and Jackson Eyre. A fifth person, who has not been identified, also died.

Jackson Eyre graduated from South Fort Myers High School this spring. He was set to attend Fort Myers Technical College in the fall.

Bonita Springs High School Assistant Principal Rachel Eyre, Jackson’s mother, had tweeted out a photo Sunday thanking Texas Roadhouse for gifting her son with a portrait of himself and a to-go mug with his name emblazoned on it as a graduation gift.

Shout out to @texasroadhouse in Fort Myers for the special gifts for their high school seniors! My senior and I really appreciate the fact that you took the time and money to recognize your employees! #impressed #greatleadership #texasroadhouse pic.twitter.com/BIQ9K5AwfT — Mrs. Eyre (@MrsEyre11) June 25, 2023

Texas Roadhouse closed as families gather

By 3 p.m. Monday, what appeared to be co-workers, friends and family gathered at the entrance to the restaurant, about 25 cars in the parking lot, with some sitting on benches near the door. A steady group of 10 or so people milled about as others brought flowers − roses, gerbera daisies, and mixed flowers −and dropped them off near photos of their deceased co-workers.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four of our Roadies," said Travis Doster in an email. Doster is Texas Roadhouse senior director of public relations in the Louisville, Kentucky, corporate headquarters.

"Our team is grieving alongside their families and friends. We appreciate the support of our Fort Myers community during this difficult time. Also, we will be closed today to let the employees and families gather. We also have counselors available for anyone needed to speak with someone."

Alan Hansen, market partner for nine Texas Roadhouses in Florida, said all four had worked Sunday and while a couple of them finished early, they came back to pick up their friends and to head out to get fast food.

Hansen said the chain brought in a grief counselor and had a dinner for the friends and families of the workers on Monday.

"We're allowing ourselves to grieve and move forward," he said.

He said the four co-workers had each worked at the chain for two to three years and were either hosts or working the to-go station on Sunday night.

Fort Myers Police work the scene at a retention pond near Topgolf where a vehicle was recovered on Monday, June 26, 2023.

"They were leaders in our restaurant," he said. "They knew how to be great examples."

Capuzzi said police continue to investigate and will confirm all of the teens' names Tuesday morning.

Detectives are hoping others in the area saw something. Witnesses may call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.

Contributing: Fort Myers News-Press sports editor Ed Reed and reporters Alex Martin, Dan Glaun, Kate Cimini and Emma Behrmann and features editor Dave Osborn.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers crash: 5 teens killed in car submerged near Topgolf