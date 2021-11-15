6 teens hospitalized after shooting near Colorado high school

Colorado authorities said six teenagers were shot and hospitalized Monday in a shooting at a park near a high school in Aurora.

All six of the teens, ages 14 to 18, are students at Central High School. One was in emergency surgery after a school resource officer applied a lifesaving tourniquet, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said.

The five others were hospitalized; the 18-year-old self-transported with minor injuries. Three were taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado, where they were stable and have been reunited with their families, the hospital said in a statement.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said that they believe the incident was a drive-by shooting but that there may also have been shooters on foot.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park in central Aurora, about 10 miles east of downtown Denver, and the shooter or shooters fled.

Wilson said at a news conference that investigators were combing a "large crime scene" and that gang specialists were investigating.

Wilson implored the public to submit anonymous tips and any private security camera video that could help investigators.

Nearby Central High School was "on a secure perimeter" and not on lockdown, police said on Twitter.

Police said parents of Central High School students would get an email and a message about instructions for school dismissal Monday.

