5 teens testify at rural Joplin man's sexual abuse trial

Apr. 29—When Daniel Franklin took the three girls and a brother of one of them on an initial "camping trip" in the summer of 2017, the pitch was that they would get to ride horses, the teens testified Wednesday at Franklin's child sexual abuse trial.

It turned out Franklin, 58 years old at the time, had more sordid activities in mind, they told a jury of eight women and four men.

"We wanted to camp, but we didn't want to do what he wanted," the girl who by then had become his primary victim testified before Judge Dean Dankelson in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Franklin, now 62, started in with her by fondling her through her clothing while they were watching television at the home of one of the other girls in Carthage before they ever went on one of his "camping trips," she said.

Another occasion, he had taken her to a vacant house in Carthage where he touched her under her clothes.

She testified that Franklin both raped and forced oral sex on her for the first time at a home near Carterville. Sixteen years old as she took the witness stand Wednesday, she was just 11 then, she said.

Three of the four teens who went on the "camping trip" with him to an old trailer home on the property near Avilla testified that he plied them with beer before making them play strip poker with him.

The boy, who was 9 years old at the time, did not recall there being any alcohol and did not recall himself taking off anything more than his shirt.

But the girls testified that they all pretty much ended up naked, including Franklin. He then ushered them into the bedroom where Franklin slept that night and showed them a game he called "sex ed," which they described as a demonstration of various positions for having sex.

He used the boy's sister, his primary alleged victim, as his partner for the demonstrations. She told the court that she could recall him using her to show the others how to do one act but could not recall if he did anything else to her in front of the others.

Story continues

The boy said he and the other two girls slept in a second bedroom that night.

"When we got up the next morning, she (his sister) was still in the bedroom with Daniel," the boy testified.

One of the two other girls testified that Franklin indeed took the boy's sister into his bedroom that night and that he also touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping on one of two "camping trips" to the old trailer that she could recall going on when she was 11.

Altogether, five teens testified for the prosecution, including the four who were on the first camping trip and an older sister of one of the girls, who told the court that Franklin molested her that same summer when she was 13.

While there were a few inconsistencies in their testimonies, Jason Hutchins, a former detective with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department who was the lead investigator in the case, and Erin Crawford, who conducted the forensic interviews of the teens for the Children's Center in Joplin, testified that their accounts were substantially consistent.

Crawford told the court that their accounts jibed with respect to what took place on the trips to the trailer, the games the defendant allegedly played with them, how they all got naked or nearly naked, that the one girl had ended up sleeping with him and that Franklin had paid them or offered to pay them for playing strip poker and to keep quiet about it all.

The one exception was the girl who became his primary victim, she said. In an initial interview, she made no disclosures. It took a second interview before she disclosed details about the games and the sexual abuse of her by Franklin both before and during the camping trips.

That girl testified that the defendant had threatened to harm her if she ever told anyone what he was doing, even once threatening her with a knife.

"He had it against my side," she said.

Testifying was visibly difficult for all five teens. The alleged primary victim broke down at one point during cross-examination by public defender Craig Lowe and her testimony had to be suspended a few minutes for her to compose herself.

Lowe told the jury during opening statements that the teens made all this up because two of the girls had a poor home life, with an alcoholic mother who had mental health issues. A couple who were friends of the family took the girls in and provided the love and attention they had been missing and the girls made up their stories about Franklin to continue getting that attention, Lowe averred.

"The stories only got more grandiose with the tellings," he said.

His cross-examinations were rough on both the primary victim and her brother, whom he asked why he and the other teens did nothing to stop the sexual assault of his sister if they knew that was going on in the other bedroom.

"We thought there was nothing we could do to stop any of this," the 13-year-old boy replied.

Lowe asked the sister why she never told anyone about what she alleges Franklin did to her. She responded that she tried but that she was just afraid to tell anyone.

Lowe asked about an allegation she made that he tied her up when he raped her, and she affirmed it was true.

"And yet you went camping with him again," Lowe asked.

"Yes," she said.

Franklin testified in his own defense that the two girls who are sisters made this all up because they were angry with him for trying to establish some rules in their poor home life with an alcoholic and bipolar mother. He said the girls had been left to fend for themselves but bucked at being reined in by him.

He denied playing any sex games with them or ever buying beer for a minor. But he did not deny having taken them out to the trailer near Avilla.

"We've been to the trailer out in the country riding horses. That's right," he said.

But the rest of their claims were false, he said.

"Did you ever do anything inappropriate with any girl?" Lowe asked him.

"No," Franklin said.

The state rested its case Wednesday prior to the defendant taking the witness stand. The defense intends to call at least one more witness in the trial that resumes Thursday in the old city library at 300 S. Main St.