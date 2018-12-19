5 Telecom Stocks with Promise to Continue Bull Run in 2019

The outgoing year was remarkably eventful for the global telecommunications ecosystem as companies underwent a radical transformation to adapt to new, appealing industry trends while gaining competitive edge. In particular, wireless carriers strived to improve their network coverage and offered better services to customers through network densification, using small cells, installing more fiber infrastructure and enhancing spectrum efficiency.



Factors That Aided Performance



Cable firms have benefited from the massive growth in broadband consumption due to greater penetration of smart devices. Factors such as advanced technology, intense market competition and high investments in wireless communication and satellite have largely fueled market growth.

Meanwhile, the first commercial deployments of 5G by leading players in key markets have been the center of attraction. Carriers are continuously working on 5G networks to create a wave of faster Internet.



Furthermore, reduction in corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% has mostly been accretive to cash flow and has resulted in a huge windfall for the capital-intensive telecom sector. The immediate expensing of investment in all tangible, intangible and real property has significantly benefited carriers, who have largely utilized this money for 5G network R&D and its deployment.



5 Potential Telecom Outperformers



As we step into 2019, telcos will likely aim to accelerate the transformative approach to support the digital and interconnected economy. This will be primarily driven by the current developments related to machine-to-machine, Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and Internet of Things in the upcoming 5G era.



In order to capitalize on the solid industry prospects, we have cherry-picked some telecom stocks using the Zacks Stock Screener. Below are five stocks that have comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and are likely to stay on their growth trajectory in 2019 due to their solid fundamentals.

These either carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and seem to hold great promise for the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. UBNT: Headquartered in New York, NY, this Zacks Rank #1 wireless equipment manufacturer has gained 48.9% in the past year. The company’s excellent global business model, which is highly flexible and adaptable to any kind of change in markets, helps it combat challenges and maximize growth.

Its business model is backed by a rapidly growing and highly engaged community of service providers, distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next fiscal-year earnings has moved up 24.4% in the past year. Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.









Ciena Corporation CIEN: This Hanover, MD-based optical networking equipment provider has gained a solid 56.6% in the past year. The company has strong growth prospects in the international markets with a lot of opportunities in Asia Pacific, especially India. Its revenues are expected to benefit from rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network and service management software.